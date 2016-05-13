Lucire

December 1, 2016

Redken and Stolen Girlfriends’ Club team up in style for the holiday season

Cecilia Xu/2.50


Stolen Girlfriends’ Club and Redken have again joined forces to create something you won’t find anywhere else: the Redken Ã— Stolen Girlfriends’ Club bathroom bag. The creative duo have worked together to bring you a limited-edition toiletry bathroom bag filled with Redken goods, Stolen Girlfriends-style.
   Co-founder of SGC, Marc Moore says, ‘We wanted to design something you could be proud of the next time you had your bag searched at customs. Itâ€™s tough, itâ€™s understated and itâ€™s fully functional and we dig it. We love that Redken always trust our direction and let us do what we do and we get to have a whole lot fun whilst doing itâ€”dream partner!’
   Each pack contains a full sized shampoo and conditioner from one of the four Redken ranges: Color Extend Magnetics; High Rise Volume; All Soft; or Frizz Dismiss.
   The bags are available until December 31, 2016 at any Redken salon nationwide, including Rodney Wayne, retailing for NZ$58.â€”Cecilia Xu

