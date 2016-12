Redken and Stolen Girlfriends’ Club team up in style for the holiday season

Cecilia Xu/2.50





Stolen Girlfriends’ Club and Redken have again joined forces to create something you won’t find anywhere else: the Redken × Stolen Girlfriends’ Club bathroom bag. The creative duo have worked together to bring you a limited-edition toiletry bathroom bag filled with Redken goods, Stolen Girlfriends-style.

Co-founder of SGC, Marc Moore says, ‘We wanted to design something you could be proud of the next time you had your bag searched at customs. It’s tough, it’s understated and it’s fully functional and we dig it. We love that Redken always trust our direction and let us do what we do and we get to have a whole lot fun whilst doing it—dream partner!’

Each pack contains a full sized shampoo and conditioner from one of the four Redken ranges: Color Extend Magnetics; High Rise Volume; All Soft; or Frizz Dismiss.

The bags are available until December 31, 2016 at any Redken salon nationwide, including Rodney Wayne, retailing for NZ$58.—Cecilia Xu