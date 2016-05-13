Jessie J and Make Up For Ever team up for #Iamanartist; video shot by Rankin

Cecilia Xu/19.20

Make Up For Ever has announced an artistic collaboration with iconic superstar and artist Jessie J, to advocate and celebrate self-expression through make-up.

â€˜Life is a stage’ is what Make Up For Ever believes in: that people are the artists of their own lives, and this was the driving force behind the #Iamanartist campaign with Jessie J.

â€˜I enjoy revealing different parts of my personality in my look which makes Make Up For Ever such a great partner,’ said Jessie J. ‘The core of the brand is what I am about: creating characters to showcase who you are, exploring and expressing yourself in the way you want through make-up, colours and energy. I definitely feel that my make-up reflects how I feel whether you want to do just a lip or a full-blown smoky eye, your mood can be reflected in your make-upÂ and this is why “Life is a stage”!’

The collaboration is introduced with Jessie J covering Frankie Valli’s original song ‘Can’t Take My Eyes off You’ in a new video directed by Rankin. Sammy Mourabit has created her make-up in upcoming visuals and videos.

The campaign’s purpose is to ignite the artistic spirit, inviting make-up enthusiasts to get creative, and express themselves throughout the year with the hashtag #Iamanartist, uniting them in a community of inspired individuals.

Founded in 1984 by make-up artist Dany Sanz, Make Up Forever offers a wide collection of vivid colours, face and body foundations, and expert artisan formulas.â€”Cecilia Xu