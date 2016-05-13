Chanel opens new boutique at national heritage site in le Marais

Cecilia Xu/21.34







Opened December 3, like a walk through history and Parisian elegance, the new Chanel boutique in the HÃ´tel Amelot de Bisseuil, also known as the HÃ´tel des Ambassadeurs de Hollande, is one of the most beautiful showcases of the prestigious brand yet.

Careful to retain all historical detail, wear and time, the space encompasses two ephemeral boutiques. The first, an untouched 127 mÂ² space, showcases the ready-to-wear collection and accessories within an interior of bare and exposed stone walls adorned by transparent glass, and a floor made of resin but has the likeness of Corten steel.

The second boutique, at only 37 mÂ², showcases Chanel shoes in the style of a great artists’ studio. With the most minimal setting of black clothes-rails and wooden tables peeping through, the space is an adoration of history, archÃ¦ological preservation and the Hotel’s pride in history. The interiors are left exactly as is in this national heritage site, with no changes or adornment.â€”Cecilia Xu





