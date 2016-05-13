Gigi Hadid poses naked for Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2017 campaign

Lucire staff/11.37





Mario Testino

Gigi Hadid poses naked, save for her Stuart Weitzman metallic satin ankle boots, in the company’s upcoming campaign for spring 2017, photographed by Mario Testino.

It’s not the first time the model of the moment (or the year, according to the British Fashion Council) has posed nude for the brand: its spring 2016 campaign featured her alongside model colleagues Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge in a headline-grabbing shot by Mario Testino in December last year.

The boots are in Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger style.

A second shot sees Hadid wear a loose white blouse with white trousers, complementing her sparkling, jewelled sneakers.

The images were released prior to Stuart Weitzman releasing full details of its spring 2017 campaign.

Hadid has also signed up as a designer for Stuart Weitzman, with her first pair, the Gigi boot, making its first appearance in October.

Stuart Weitzman has also committed to build three schools, one each in Ghana, Guatemala and Laos, during the autumn 2016 season.