Supermodel Kate Moss to be the face of Dutch label Nikkie from autumn â€™17

Lucire staff/10.47

Dutch label Nikkie, founded by Nikkie Plessen in 2011, has scored a coup by securing supermodel Kate Moss as its brand ambassador.

Moss will make her dÃ©but for Nikkie for its autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 collection.

Plessen announced the news during her springâ€“summer 2017 collection presentation in Amsterdam, attended by Moss.

In a release, Plessen said, â€˜I am incredibly proud of the fact that supermodel Kate is the new face of Nikkie. Kate Moss personifies precisely what I want to express through my fashion label: she is strong and tough but at the same time also feminine and sexy. The fact that she wishes to represent Nikkie as its muse is of course fantastic. For me personally, Kate has also always been the ultimate embodiment of style. Seeing how we immediately got on so well with one other during our first meeting, and knowing that she will now become the face of Nikkie, is a dream come true.’

Nikkie is represented in 15 of its own stores, and is available at Galeries Lafayette, Takashimaya, Robinsons and Le Marais. The label ‘plugs the gap between high-end and high-street fashion labels,’ in its own words, and has been worn by Natasha Poly, Tyra Banks, Kristina Bazan and Raline Shah.