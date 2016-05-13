Lucire

Lucire: News

Share 

«
»

December 14, 2016

Supermodel Kate Moss to be the face of Dutch label Nikkie from autumn â€™17

Lucire staff/10.47

Dutch label Nikkie, founded by Nikkie Plessen in 2011, has scored a coup by securing supermodel Kate Moss as its brand ambassador.
   Moss will make her dÃ©but for Nikkie for its autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 collection.
   Plessen announced the news during her springâ€“summer 2017 collection presentation in Amsterdam, attended by Moss.
   In a release, Plessen said, â€˜I am incredibly proud of the fact that supermodel Kate is the new face of Nikkie. Kate Moss personifies precisely what I want to express through my fashion label: she is strong and tough but at the same time also feminine and sexy. The fact that she wishes to represent Nikkie as its muse is of course fantastic. For me personally, Kate has also always been the ultimate embodiment of style. Seeing how we immediately got on so well with one other during our first meeting, and knowing that she will now become the face of Nikkie, is a dream come true.’
   Nikkie is represented in 15 of its own stores, and is available at Galeries Lafayette, Takashimaya, Robinsons and Le Marais. The label ‘plugs the gap between high-end and high-street fashion labels,’ in its own words, and has been worn by Natasha Poly, Tyra Banks, Kristina Bazan and Raline Shah.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Kate Moss and Rimmel celebrate 15 years with new l...
Video: Kate Moss reveals her 2014 Topshop collecti...
Supermodel Kate Moss to receive British Fashion Aw...
Video: Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Pa...
Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell praise Man...
Sarah Burton scoops Designer of the Year at Britis...

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2016 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire Facebook group
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Myspace
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow

Selected RSS feeds Lucire News | Jack Yan | Stanley Moss | Jennifer Lawson