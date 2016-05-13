Lucire

January 5, 2017

Special features to kick off Lucireâ€™s 20th anniversary year

Lucire staff/10.31


Paula Sweet

Above: Stanley Moss heads to Punta Ala in one of his best travel pieces to date. Click here to read it.

Welcome to Lucireâ€™s 20th anniversary year.
   Remember that if you donâ€™t see a news update (which will come with an RSS update), you can go to the main part of the website and check out our features.
   In the last couple of weeks, weâ€™ve had Lola Cristallâ€™s 2017 living guide; an archive interview with Thor director Taika Waititi; one of Stanley Mossâ€™s best travel pieces to date, on five Italian centres, and another on Flemings in London; Elyse Glickman heading to Seoul, and Jack Yan testing the Mazda 3, or Mazda Axela. Weâ€™ve also looked at a natural skin care range, Kokulu, and made our picks from the springâ€“summer 2017 shows from New York Fashion Week.
   And, of course, thereâ€™s our print edition: issue 36 features stories on Delikate Rayne and authorâ€“filmmaker Leslie Zemeckis, and itâ€™s a particularly strong issue on female power. Never mind the outcome of a certain countryâ€™s election: as Bhavana Bhim writes in the opening feature in issue 36, women have been increasing their power throughout the ages.
   Expect to see more of our Golden Globesâ€™ suites coverage with Elyse Glickman this weekend in the news section, and more fashion, beauty, travel and living features through January.

