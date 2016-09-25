Rankin photographs Triumph’s spring 2017 campaign, starring Jessica Hart

Lucire staff/10.42







Triumph has hired top photographer Rankin to shoot its springâ€“summer 2017 lingerie campaign, with Australian model Jessica Hart its main face for the season.

Triumph says the season marks a new creative direction, though the message isn’t dissimilar to its previous one: women should be able to find the correct intimate apparel to fit them. The brand has continued to use its Find the One message.

There is more of an acknowledgement that women have many roles in their lives, and that Triumph can fit every occasion.

Rankin said of the campaign, ‘The images are modern, accessible and incredibly confident. We’re really pushing the fact that it’s not just for the “perfect” women. Triumph is for every woman and every woman can wear Triumph and feel really confident in it.’

On Jessica Hart, Rankin said, ‘She is the sort of person I’ve always wanted to photograph. I love empowered women and she’s really empowered.’

Hart said, ‘It’s a really cool new look and I’m super excited to be part of itâ€”representing this playful side of Triumph that speaks to all women. Triumph understands that women play so many roles in their everyday lifeâ€”we’re fascinating creatures! A huge part of being yourself is feeling comfortable. One day you might feel more like being cozy and supported, another you might want to feel sexy and strong. The exceptional fit and comfort of Triumph products lets you be whoever you want to be and that’s something I really love.’













