January 17, 2017

Doutzen Kroes launches sportswear collection as part of HunkemÃ¶ller’s Doutzen’s Stories

Lucire staff/12.18




HunkemÃ¶ller

For those who have been following the videos on the Lucire TV player, youâ€™ll have seen two videos starring Dutch model Doutzen Kroes appear earlier this week, one of them showing the model in the latest workout gear from HunkemÃ¶ller.
   The video, uploaded two weeks ago on YouTube, is part of Doutzenâ€™s Stories, the range in which the model has design input as well as represents.
   The Doutzenâ€™s Sport Stories collection has similar input from Kroes working alongside the brandâ€™s design director, ZoÃ« Price-Smith. The collection is now available from HunkemÃ¶ller.
   Kroes shared some of her routine at a launch event on January 4. It includes boxing, weights, skipping, cycling and â€˜Piloxingâ€™, a combination of Pilates and boxing.
   The designs have a black base mixed with mesh, with a bold graphic print featuring sharp coloured stripes reminiscent of the 1980s. They have â€˜DK1985â€™ emblazoned on them in a heavy Rockwell typeface, a reference to the year KrÅ“s was bornâ€”she celebrates her 32nd birthday next Monday. The sports bras appear comfortable, as does a white mesh jacket. HunkemÃ¶ller says that there are three sports bras, for different degrees of intensity.
   â€˜To design a sports collection is a dream coming true,â€™ said Kroes at the launch. â€˜I love wearing the items of the collection in combination with street style. My preferences in terms of fashion influences and favourite materials, in combination with ZoÃ«â€™s expertise, [proved] to be very successful.â€™


HunkemÃ¶ller









HunkemÃ¶ller

