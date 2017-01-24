La La Land gets 14 nominations for 2017 Oscars, including leads Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling
by Nathalia Archila/January 24, 2017/23.10
The lists of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on the morning of January 24 in a live stream that took place in six cities around the world, rather than at its traditional home of the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. La La Land surprised with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and two in one category, Best Song. The Oscars will be awarded on February 26 in a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Surprises included the absence of Amy Adams for her work in Arrival, Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, and Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train (though she had scored a BAFTA nomination). Mel Gibson’s name is among the nominees, for Best Director of Hacksaw Ridge, showing that Hollywood had moved on after the actor’s infamous tirade under the influence over a decade ago.
The nominees include the following.â€”Nathalia Archila
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women, Mike Mills
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film
Under sandet (Land of Mine)
En man som heter Ove (A Man Called Ove)
Forushande (The Salesman)
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best Cinematography:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
En man som heter Ove (A Man Called Ove)
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin Oâ€™Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Passengers, Thomas Newman
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
O. J.: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary, Short Subject
Extremis
4Â·1 Miles
Joeâ€™s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Original Song
‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ from La La Land
‘Canâ€™t Stop the Feeling’ from Trolls
‘City of Stars’ from La La Land
‘The Empty Chair’ from Jim: the James Foley Story
‘How Far Iâ€™ll Go’ from Moana
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Live Action Short Film
Ennemis interieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: a Star Wars Story
13 Hours: the Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: a Star Wars Story