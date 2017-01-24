La La Land gets 14 nominations for 2017 Oscars, including leads Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in a live stream that took place in six cities around the world, rather than the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hillsby/January 24, 2017/23.10

The lists of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on the morning of January 24 in a live stream that took place in six cities around the world, rather than at its traditional home of the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. La La Land surprised with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and two in one category, Best Song. The Oscars will be awarded on February 26 in a ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Surprises included the absence of Amy Adams for her work in Arrival, Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, and Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train (though she had scored a BAFTA nomination). Mel Gibson’s name is among the nominees, for Best Director of Hacksaw Ridge, showing that Hollywood had moved on after the actor’s infamous tirade under the influence over a decade ago.

The nominees include the following.



Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women, Mike Mills

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film

Under sandet (Land of Mine)

En man som heter Ove (A Man Called Ove)

Forushande (The Salesman)

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Cinematography:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

En man som heter Ove (A Man Called Ove)

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin Oâ€™Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O. J.: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Extremis

4Â·1 Miles

Joeâ€™s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Original Song

‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ from La La Land

‘Canâ€™t Stop the Feeling’ from Trolls

‘City of Stars’ from La La Land

‘The Empty Chair’ from Jim: the James Foley Story

‘How Far Iâ€™ll Go’ from Moana

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Live Action Short Film

Ennemis interieurs

La femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story

13 Hours: the Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story



