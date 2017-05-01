Lucire


H&M Studio teases spring–summer 2017 women’s and men’s ahead of Paris Fashion Week début


NEWS Breaking from tradition, Hennes & Mauritz will show an in-season H&M Studio collection at Paris Fashion Week, with all items going on sale the next day
by Lucire staff/January 27, 2017/5.58

As in previous years (click here for 2014, and here for 2016), H&M Studio will show a collection during the autumn–winter prêt-à-porter shows at Paris Fashion Week, but this time, it’ll be for spring–summer 2017—and it’ll go on sale the next day.
   Hennes & Mauritz has teased the men’s and women’s collections ahead of their public début on March 1.
   The collections show a muted colour palette of black and white, punctuated with items in a bright fuchsia–pink shade. H&M is looking forward to a relaxed spring, with sheer fabrics as well as leather. One women’s print features the word ‘Love’ in small white letters on black stripes; dresses are full and voluminous, and ruffles give a bohemian look. The men’s looks are androgynous, including headbands, sheer sleeves and hoods, long coats, thin collars, and, for the man who dares have colour in his life, the same pink tone is available. (See Lucire Men for a preview of the men’s designs.)
   The Swedish retailer will also launch H&M Studio Kids. Images of that collection go live on February 7.

Filed under: fashion, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend

 

