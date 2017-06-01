Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Riccardo Tisci leaves Givenchy; autumn–winter 2017–18 prêt-à-porter format unknown


NEWS Riccardo Tisci has left Givenchy amicably, says WWD, with the format of the autumn–winter 2017–18 show at Paris Fashion Week uncertain
by Lucire staff/February 2, 2017/6.31


Max von Gumppenberg and Patrick Biener

Above: From Givenchy’s spring–summer 2017 haute couture collection, which, along with its menswear shown in January, was Riccardo Tisci’s last for the brand.

Women’s Wear Daily has broken the news that Riccardo Tisci has left Givenchy.
   Tisci’s last collections for the brand were his menswear and haute couture ones, shown in Paris in January. He departed at the end of the month amicably, according to the trade newspaper.
   His final designs for Givenchy will be red-carpet ones for the Grammy Awards and the Oscars.
   WWD speculates that Tisci could be heading to Versace.
   As a result of his departure, Givenchy will not have a runway show at Paris Fashion Week, and the autumn–winter 2017–18 collection will be designed by the studio.
   No successor has been named.
   Bernard Arnault, CEO of Givenchy parent company LVMH, stated, ‘The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house’s development.’
   Tisci said, ‘I want to thank the LVMH group and M. Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions.’

Also in Lucire’s news section
Documentary series coinciding with Christian Dior&...
H&M Studio teases spring–summer 2017 women...
Beyoncé and Jay Z don custom-made Givenchy outﬁts ...
In brief: Belstaff shows autumn–winter 2017–18; Ch...
Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton triumphs at...
Paris Fashion Week, autumn–winter 2012–13: Haider ...
Filed under: fashion, Lucire, Paris

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire Facebook group
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Myspace
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow