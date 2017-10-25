Lucire


H&M to release Fashion Icons Selected by The Weeknd on March 3


NEWS The Weeknd is the latest celebrity to work with the Swedish retail giant
by Nathalia Archila/February 5, 2017/10.25


Federico Pestilli



August Eriksson

Hennes & Mauritz has teamed up with the Canadian Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, The Weeknd, on a collection of staples, dubbed Fashion Icons Selected by The Weeknd.
   The Weeknd has chosen the items, which go on sale at any H&M store that carries menswear from March 2.
   H&M forecasts a mix of utility and streetwear as the trend for the season.
   â€˜I had a great time selecting my Fashion Icons at H&M. I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers. Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be,’ he said in a release.
   â€˜The Weeknd’s taste and style perfectly fits the menswear mood of the season at H&M. He has such a great eye for the little details that matter, and for mixing together updated men’s classics for the perfect tailored streetwear look,’ said Andreas LÃ¶wenstam, H&M’s men’s head of design.
   The items include a bomber jacket, tailored pants, loose T-shirts, hoodies, a motorcycle jacket, blazer, double=breasted coat, mandarin-collar cotton shirts, and a zip-up work shirt. Colours include black, beige and olive.â€”Nathalia Archila, with Lucire staff



Federico Pestilli





August Eriksson

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Lucire, Sweden, tendances, trend

 

