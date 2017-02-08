Lucire


Natalia Vodianova fronts H&M’s Conscious Exclusive campaign in a gown made from recycled polyester


NEWS Wearing a stunning gown in recycled polyester made from shoreline waste in H&Mâ€™s Conscious Exclusive collection, Natalia Vodianova fronts her first campaign for the retailer
by Nathalia Archila/February 8, 2017/23.11



Natalia Vodianova stars in H&M’s Conscious Exclusive campaign, highlighting the brand’s use of Bionic, a recycled polyester made from recovered shoreline waste.
   H&M Conscious is the Swedish retailerâ€™s sustainable, socially responsible collection, with the Exclusives going a step further with limited-edition designs and, usually, a high-profile spokesmodel.
   The key design this season is an ethereal plissÃ© pleat gown in powder pink in Bionic.
   H&M, which had been named as one of Medinge Group’s Brands with a Conscience in 2008, has been increasing its use of sustainable materials, now reaching 20 per cent. It is now one of the worldâ€™s biggest users of recycled polyester and one of the biggest buyers of organic cotton.
   H&M Conscious Exclusive shows that style and sustainability can go together.
   â€˜I am proud to appear in the H&M Conscious Exclusive campaign. Itâ€™s amazing to see the advances in sustainable fabrics that are used in the collection, pointing towards a more sustainable future for all fashion,’ said Vodianova.
   â€˜For the design team at H&M, this yearâ€™s Conscious Exclusive is a chance to dream and create pieces that are both quirky and beautiful. Itâ€™s great to be able to show just what is possible with sustainable materials like we have done with the delicate plissÃ© dress made of Bionic,’ said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&Mâ€™s head of design and creative director.
   The 2017 collection will also include children’s pieces. The collection will go on sale in c. 160 stores worldwide, from April 20.â€”Nathalia Archila





Filed under: corporate social responsibility, culture, environment, fashion, Lucire, modelling, society, Sweden, tendances, trend, TV, Zeitgeist

 

