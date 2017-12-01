Lucire


Fashion legend Iris Apfel will be on board Queen Mary 2 for Transatlantic Fashion Week


NEWS Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week sees Iris Apfel, Julien Macdonald, Colin McDowell and Gail Sackloff on board the Queen Mary 2
by Lucire staff/February 9, 2017/12.01

Fashion icon Iris Apfel, 95, is one of the VIPs sailing on the Queen Mary 2 for Cunard’s second annual Transatlantic Fashion Week, running from August 31 to September 7, 2017.
   Apfel, known for her flamboyant personal style and her work in the fashion industry (including campaigns for and collaborations with Swarovski, MAC, Kate Spade, HSN, Wise Wear and others), will present a Q&A session on board and introduce a showing of Iris, Albert Maysles’ 2014 documentary which had premiÃ¨red at the New York Film Festival.
   Other VIPs on board the cruise are Julien Macdonald, historian Colin McDowell, and former Saks Fifth Avenue merchandise director Gail Sackloff. Models from Storm Model Management will also be on board, walking the catwalks over seven days.
   The cruise will feature runway shows, dinners and exclusive unveilings, says Cunard.
   The Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton on August 31, and will arrive in New York in time for the springâ€“summer 2018 fashion week. Fares start at NZ$2,029 per person, twin share, subject to availability and with conditions. Further information is available at www.cunard.com or by telephone on 0800 543-431 in New Zealand.


Above: With her signature oversized jewellery and glasses, Iris Apfel’s presence will be unmissable this autumn on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2.

