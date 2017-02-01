Lucy Lawless, Veronica Webb, Peyton List, Jazz Jennings among celebs modelling AHA’s Red Dress Collection

Nicholas Hunt; Fernanda Calfat; Astrid Stawiarz; Jamie McCarthy

While Lucire’s Paris editor Lola Cristall is covering New York Fashion Week and will give her best-of report after the event, there’s one show that always brightens up the runways, and for a good cause: the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection.

Back in the early 2000s when we first covered it, it was called the Heart Truth—now it’s a more positive Go Red for Women, presented by Macy’s.

This year’s show, held on Thursday at the Hammerstein Ballroom, was hosted by Katie Holmes. There were some particularly high profile models wearing red gowns to promote awareness of cardiovascular disease among women: Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks & Recreation), Jazz Jennings (I Am Jazz), Jeannie Mai (The Real), C. C. H. Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans; Sons of Anarchy), Peyton List (Jessie), Veronica Webb, Bonnie Somerville (Code Black), Lauren Holly (Motive), Juliette Lewis (Secrets and Lies), Maureen McCormick (Dancing with the Stars US, but perhaps best known for the original Brady Bunch), Jessie James Decker, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black, Jane the Virgin), Bridget Moynahan (Lord of War; I, Robot; Blue Bloods), Adrienne Bailon (The Real), US Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernández, and Rachel Platten (who also sang live on stage). On the red carpet were Star Jones and her dog Pinky, Macy’s chairman and CEO Terry J. Lundgren, American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown, and designers Amanda Casarez, Bethany Meuleners, and Masha Titievsky, who created the gowns as part of a non-profit incubator programme hosted at Macy’s.

Heart disease survivors joined celebrities this year, including Macy’s senior manager Odilia Cristabel Flores and AHA’s Nicole Hardy.

The AHA notes that 80 per cent of cardiac and stroke events can be prevented with education and action. To date, Macy’s has raised more than US$60 million to heart health research and education.