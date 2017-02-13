Lucire


Alessandra Ambrosio models for CÃ®roc in campaign shot by Mario Testinoâ€”first image released


NEWS Diageoâ€™s CÃ®roc vodka wants to be seen as the drink at iconic events around the world, and Alessandra Ambrosio’s imageâ€”as a model who works with some of the top fashion labels in the worldâ€”was seen as a great fit in a new campaign, photographed by Mario Testino
by Nathalia Archila/February 13, 2017/22.25


Mario Testino

Above: The official image released by CÃ®roc to promote its new campaign with Alessandra Ambrosio.

Brazilian model and actress Alessandra Ambrosio is the new face of vodka brand CÃ®roc, for its campaign, dubbed On Arrival. The campaign will follow Ambrosio during an entire year of her life through the biggest fashion events and on-trend party destinations. With her modelling credentials including Victoria’s Secret, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, Rolex and Calvin Klein, CÃ®roc felt she was an ideal match for its ‘playful luxe’ positioning.
   Owner Diageo wants CÃ®roc to be seen as a brand that’s exclusive, present at celebrity parties and fashion shows that only VIPs can attend, including summer events and New Year celebrationsâ€”and that customers can live this lifestyle through it.
   The campaign will include social media, and a photo shoot by Mario Testino. In a release, Testino said, ‘Shooting this campaign with Alessandra has been amazing. She has this quality that captivates everyone when she walks into a room. Alessandra is that person who captures the style and sparkle that CÃ®roc represents.’
   Three images will be released across the year, supported with exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The first was already released, showing Ambrosio preparing backstage at an iconic party.
   Samantha Reader, global marketing director for Diageo Reserve, said, â€˜CÃ®roc On Arrival is all about celebrating moments of success and being at the forefront of what’s hot â€¦ Ciroc is for those who dream big, aspire to greatness and recognize the importance of celebrating success when it arrives. Alessandra embodies this in everything she does, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with her this year.’â€”Nathalia Archila


Top: Behind the scenes images from Alessandra Ambrosio’s shoot. Above: Alessandra Ambrosio and photographer Mario Testino.

Filed under: celebrity, entertainment, living, London, Lucire, modelling, photography

 

