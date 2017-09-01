Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear line for Swimsuits for All


NEWS Ashley Grahamâ€™s limited-edition swimwear for Swimsuits for All has a full collection with US sizes from 6 to 22
by Nathalia Archila/February 13, 2017/9.57

Model Ashley Graham has launched a limited-edition swimwear collection, Ashley Graham Ã— Swimsuits for All, that celebrates ‘every body, every age, every beautiful’. Graham, who modelled one of the three covers in last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, sees her new collection make its first promotional appearance in the 2017 number this week.
   The new collection features a 16-piece line of bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups priced between US$70 and US$150. It is the brand’s first full collection available in US sizes 6 to 22, available at SwimsuitsforAll.com.
   The campaign’s photographs and video were shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and encourages women to celebrate their uniqueness. The collection was inspired by the festive spirit of the island.
   â€˜I was so excited to shoot with local women for this shoot, non-models who represent all different body shapes, proving that everyone can look gorgeous in my swimsuits,’ said Graham. ‘”We’re continuing to shift perceptions of beauty and encouraging more [inclusiveness] in the fashion industry. I’m proud that my collection is the first to offer sizes 6 through 22, and I cannot wait to see even more ladies rock these sexy suits!’â€”Nathalia Archila

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Ashley Graham, Amanda Bingson and others lead Swim...
Karen Walker Eyewear releases campaign for limited...
Sunglass Hut previews Georgia May Jagger; Design C...
Rafael Nadal launches new Tommy Hilfiger collectio...
Triumph launches animated Find the One film for th...
Hannah Ferguson in a Triumph-ant return, with spot...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire Facebook group
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Myspace
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow