Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear line for Swimsuits for All

Model Ashley Graham has launched a limited-edition swimwear collection, Ashley Graham Ã— Swimsuits for All, that celebrates ‘every body, every age, every beautiful’. Graham, who modelled one of the three covers in last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, sees her new collection make its first promotional appearance in the 2017 number this week.

The new collection features a 16-piece line of bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups priced between US$70 and US$150. It is the brand’s first full collection available in US sizes 6 to 22, available at SwimsuitsforAll.com.

The campaign’s photographs and video were shot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and encourages women to celebrate their uniqueness. The collection was inspired by the festive spirit of the island.

â€˜I was so excited to shoot with local women for this shoot, non-models who represent all different body shapes, proving that everyone can look gorgeous in my swimsuits,’ said Graham. ‘”We’re continuing to shift perceptions of beauty and encouraging more [inclusiveness] in the fashion industry. I’m proud that my collection is the first to offer sizes 6 through 22, and I cannot wait to see even more ladies rock these sexy suits!’â€”Nathalia Archila