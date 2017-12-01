Lucire


Adriana Lima and Jourdan Dunn host Maybelline’s London Fashion Week opening party


NEWS Maybelline parties in style as it kicks off London Fashion Week with a VIP event
by Lucire staff/February 19, 2017/12.01



Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Maybelline hosted a Bring on the Night party on Saturday at the Scotch of St James in London, to kick off fashion week.
   Celebrities included Adriana Lima and Jourdan Dunn, who hosted, along with Neels Visser and Zara Martin DJing on the decks, and Tinie Tempah, Daisy Lowe, Vanessa White, Ella Eyre, AnaÃ¯s Gallagher, Ashley Roberts, Dougie Poynter, Lou Teasdale, Lottie Tomlinson, Oliver Proudlock, Pandemonia, Roxie Nafousi, Vogue Williams, Liza Owen, Kara Rose Marshall, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Tallia Storm and Kyle de’Volle.
   Maybelline is again the official make-up sponsor of London Fashion Week. It partnered with New York-based jeweller, Maria Tash, on the night.

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, New York

 

