Margot Robbie shows you can in a Nissan, showcasing BladeGlider electric sports car


NEWS Renaultâ€“Nissan has bet the company on an electric future, and the Nissan BladeGlider sports car gets a high-profile boost from the 26-year-old Hollywood actress
by Nathalia Archila/February 20, 2017/23.19



Patrick Gosling

Margot Robbie (Focus, The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad) has become a spokeswoman for Nissan, showing off the Japanese brand’s electric car credentials with its BladeGlider sports car around the streets of Monaco, and into Casino Square.
   The Australian actress tested one of the two BladeGliders on closed roads in the principality, racing against its twin. She drifts around Fairmont Hairpin, and slid sideways around the Massenet corner.
   The petite sports car has a very Japanese appearance with its origami-like folds and detail-rich surfaces, and seats three, with the driver in the central position. It’s not for saleâ€”it’s a prototype that will be unveiled at the Salon de GenÃ¨ve later this year.
   It’s in direct contrast to the bulky Nissan Leaf, the world’s best selling electric vehicle.
   The Renaultâ€“Nissan Alliance has invested heavily in electric cars, staking its future on the growth of the sector.
   In a release, Robbie said, ‘It’s a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars,â€™ said Margot Robbie.
   Nissan chose Monaco as it has a sustainability programme that aims to reduce carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent by 2030. â€˜We want to inspire people to take small steps towards cleaner, safer cities, and working with Margot is the perfect way to do just that,â€™ said Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles for Nissan Europe.
   The advertisement forms part of a campaign, hashtagged #ElectrifytheWorld, to get people talking about sustainability and zero emissions living.â€”Nathalia Archila and Lucire staff

Filed under: celebrity, environment, living, Lucire, Paris, technology, TV, Web 2·0

 

