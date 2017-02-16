Lucire


Little Golden day: TMG pens a new chapter on pre-Oscar fun


NEWS TMG pays tribute to another classic for its pre-Oscars’ suite: the Little Golden Book, commemorating its 75th anniversary this year
by Elyse Glickman/March 4, 2017/2.16



Elyse Glickman

Main photo: Real housewife of Beverly Hills Eden Sassoon and Random House publicist Jillian Vandall. Above: Displays for Y2K Jewellers and Eufora.

Many movie buffs could equate the Academy Awards as a golden door that opens once a year to “classic” status for the nominated films, screenplays, actors, and technical achievement. And while invitees prepared for a golden night, TMG used their two-day event, TMG Beauty & Style Destination Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge, to pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of another classic, Random House Little Golden Books. Just like classic movies, these little literary treasures have delighted generations of families with their enduring themes and illustrations.
   We love that TMG has continued offering their beauty-and-spa-focused suite in the fabled Beverly Hilton Hotel penthouse, especially as others have come and gone. We also appreciate kid-friendly activities that simultaneously have solid adult appeal. What could be more fun than a candy buffet, a selfie-op with the forever-young Pokey Little Puppy, and getting a first look at the 75th anniversary treasury of stories that never grow old?
   Essie nail care offered manicures with a matte gold shade specially formulated for the occasion. Guests wanting to completely let go of the Oscar week hustle relaxed with a spa session from professionals representing Nelly de Vuyst, a spa-grade line of products developed in Belgium and based in Montréal. The invigorating products, only available in spas and med-spas, contain active ingredients (e.g. vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, Dead Sea salt, and various essential oils) that leave skin feeling invigorated. Ginny Cosmetic Skincare’s team created red carpet-ready looks using their assortment of jewel-toned hues for lips, cheeks and eyes. Eufora hair care, meanwhile, topped things off with professional styling and their women’s and men’s product lines.
   Actual jewels were available for red carpet loan or sale. Y2K Jewelers featured opulent styles inspired by the old Hollywood (Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly) æsthetic, while Gienia Design displayed its contemporary styles for men and women. Actress-turned-designer Kathrine Baumann continues to shine in Hollywood thanks to her intricate, whimsical-themed Swarovski crystal handbags.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Leyla Messian, LA Correspondent








Above, from top: Eden Sassoon from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Julia Butters of ABC’s American Housewife Steve Bauer of HBO’s Ray Donovan with Jean Lalonde, VP of business development for Nelly de Vuyst Skin Care. Celebrity make-up artist Spencer Barnes with Shareen Malik of Beverly Hills Beauty Group. Chris Mulkey radiates after his Nelly de Vuyst skin care treatment. Landry Bender of Disney’s Best Friends Whenever gets glammed for the red carpet by Eufora stylist Mirza Batanović. Carly Hughes of American Housewife stops by Y2K Jewellers for some red-carpet jewellery. Edy Ganem of Devious Maids looking fabulous in Gienia Designs’ earrings. Lucire US West Coast Editor Elyse Glickman with the Poky Little Puppy.

