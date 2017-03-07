Lucire


Eva Longoria launches spring 2017 collection in partnership with Sunrise Brands


NEWS Eva Longoria has lent her name to a collection in which she has had input, dÃ©buting on her website
by Lucire staff/March 7, 2017/21.36

Actress Eva Longoria has turned her hand to fashion design, launching her new label, the Eva Longoria Collection, through her website. She has partnered with Sunrise Brands, the company behind Seven Jeans and People’s Liberation.
   Longoria’s site features her spring 2017 collection, along with behind-the-scenes videos where she discusses the line. The collection is simple, with flounce tops, pleated shirts, body con and maxi dresses, skinny jeans and pencil skirts, with navy, coral, red, white, and nude tones among the chief colours, and simple patterns and floral prints.
   In a release, Sunrise founder and chairman Gerard Guez said, â€˜Eva is the best partner we could have asked for. She is an intelligent entrepreneur and spokesperson whose talents span from design and style, to acting and producing. Her ability to connect with her audience in an authentic way makes her relateable to all. I have the utmost confidence that Eva’s sensitivity to detail and design aesthetic in combination with Sunrise Brands’ expertise will bring success in this market.’
   Prices range from US$39 to US$159, while sizes go from XS to XXL and US 0 to 18. A fall collection can be seen at Sunrise’s showroom in New York City, with menswear inspiration and military looks.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Los Angeles, Lucire, New York, tendances, trend

 

