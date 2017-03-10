Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


La Vie en Rose launches new bra campaign, focusing on comfort and individual beauty


NEWS La Vie en Rose’s latest campaign focuses on the wearer’s comfort, using models of different ethnicities
by Lucire staff/March 10, 2017/23.43

Canadian brand la Vie en Rose has unveiled a brassiÃ¨re campaign focused on each woman’s individual beauty, a theme that has been emerging lately in marketing intimate apparel.
   Its rival on the other side of the Atlantic, Triumph, has a campaign recognizing a woman’s many roles, and that she must find the perfect fit. La Vie on Rose, meanwhile, also recognizes that women have different needs but she must have comfort. The execution is very different: the Canadian label has a group of models from different ethnic backgrounds, ages (albeit still young) and bust size, promoting each woman’s confidence.
   La Vie en Rose’s Marie-NoÃ«l Gervais, VP for ecommerce and marketing strategy, said, â€˜Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the confidence she radiates. At la Vie en Rose, we are convinced that a woman can be confident only if she is comfortable first. Our new Confidence through Comfort campaign is not a repositioning, because comfort has always been a priority for la Vie en Rose. It is an evolution of our image, a clear affirmation of who we are, and of our productsâ€™ DNA.’
   She added, ‘We have a social media community that shares a lot with us. They want to feel good first, please themselves before anyone else and accept and enjoy who they are and how they look.’
   A new style, the Sweetheart (above), was also launched to coincide with the new campaign. The design offers the wearer a ‘perfect contour’ without extra padding, and offers a moderate cleavage.


Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear li...
Rankin photographs Triumphâ€™s spring 2017 cam...
Karen Walker Eyewear releases campaign for limited...
Ashley Graham, Amanda Bingson and others lead Swim...
Hannah Ferguson in a Triumph-ant return, with spot...
H&M stays positive with unisex denim line, fo...
Filed under: fashion, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire Facebook group
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Myspace
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow