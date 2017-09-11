Fragrance du Bois launches sustainably sourced Oud Intense

Here’s an ideal fragrance to go along with Lola Cristall’s favourites in Lucire issue 36. Fragrance du Bois’s latest Oud Intense complements its earlier Nature’s Treasures collection, except this time the parfumerie has gone the opposite direction with a full, undiluted oud experience.

The spray is far bolder and designed to be a layer on top of other perfumes and scents, though it can be worn on its own.

Fragrance du Bois’s Oud Intense features oud oil that is sourced ethically and sustainably from its own plantations.

In keeping with the house’s exclusivity, Oud Intense is available only at its boutique in GenÃ¨ve, and at Jovoy, Paris and Doha, priced at â‚¬395, with a 15 ml spray version at â‚¬125.