Emily Ratajkowski leads DKNY’s intimate apparel campaign; Anna Nooshin models HunkemÃ¶ller’s swimwear

DKNY has announced its springâ€“summer 2017 intimates, hosiery and sleepwear campaign featuring model Emily Ratajkowski, photographed by Sebastian Faena in New York.

The first image was released today, along with a film starring Ratajkowski and styled by Clare Richardson, set in a Manhattan apartment. Ratajkowski walks out of her apartment to walk her dog wearing a DKNY unlined demi bra and boy short from its lace collection. The promotional film appears at DKNY.com and at locations around the city.

The campaign, #GoodMorningDKNY, also sees Ratajkowski wearing a sheer lace bralette and low-rise bikini, with a mesh Litewear bodysuit paired with a fishnet thigh-high in nude.

The collections are priced between US$12 and US$62, and are available at DKNY, Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor and Macy’s, on- and offline, and at select international retailers.

Meanwhile, HunkemÃ¶ller has released its swimwear collection, modelled by Dutch new-media star Anna Nooshin, who can claim 358,000 followers on Instagram and 130,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Nooshin models items from the springâ€“summer 2017 range in Aruba. The swimwear features embroidery, appliquÃ© detailing and lace-up details. HunkemÃ¶ller predicts the season’s key colour is mangosteen.

She has designed accessories, including a kimono and clutch, to complement the swimwear. HunkemÃ¶ller has hashtagged the campaign #AnnaforHKM. The range is available online now via www.hunkemoller.co.uk.





















