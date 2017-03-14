Emily Ratajkowski leads DKNY’s intimate apparel campaign; Anna Nooshin models HunkemÃ¶ller’s swimwear

Lucire


Emily Ratajkowski leads DKNY's intimate apparel campaign; Anna Nooshin models HunkemÖller's swimwear


NEWS Celebrity models Emily Ratajkowski and Anna Nooshin front two very different campaigns, both showing that confidence reigns supreme for springâ€“summer â€™17
by Lucire staff/March 14, 2017/0.40



Sebastian Faena

DKNY has announced its springâ€“summer 2017 intimates, hosiery and sleepwear campaign featuring model Emily Ratajkowski, photographed by Sebastian Faena in New York.
   The first image was released today, along with a film starring Ratajkowski and styled by Clare Richardson, set in a Manhattan apartment. Ratajkowski walks out of her apartment to walk her dog wearing a DKNY unlined demi bra and boy short from its lace collection. The promotional film appears at DKNY.com and at locations around the city.
   The campaign, #GoodMorningDKNY, also sees Ratajkowski wearing a sheer lace bralette and low-rise bikini, with a mesh Litewear bodysuit paired with a fishnet thigh-high in nude.
   The collections are priced between US$12 and US$62, and are available at DKNY, Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor and Macy’s, on- and offline, and at select international retailers.
   Meanwhile, HunkemÃ¶ller has released its swimwear collection, modelled by Dutch new-media star Anna Nooshin, who can claim 358,000 followers on Instagram and 130,000 subscribers on YouTube.
   Nooshin models items from the springâ€“summer 2017 range in Aruba. The swimwear features embroidery, appliquÃ© detailing and lace-up details. HunkemÃ¶ller predicts the season’s key colour is mangosteen.
   She has designed accessories, including a kimono and clutch, to complement the swimwear. HunkemÃ¶ller has hashtagged the campaign #AnnaforHKM. The range is available online now via www.hunkemoller.co.uk.











www.hunkemoller.co.uk

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, film, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend

 

