Lucire


The Body Shop’s Drops of Youth and Drops of Light liquid peels: effective and perfect for sensitive skin


NEWS We give the Body Shopâ€™s new Drops of Youth Youth Liquid Peel and Drops of Light Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel a proper test driveâ€”and find they are not only effective, but fine with sensitive skin
by Nathalia Archila/March 20, 2017/9.42


We’ve been sampling the Body Shop’s new Drops of Youth Youth Liquid Peel and Drops of Light Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel, coming soon to New Zealand. These products claim to deliver a smoother, healthier, more youthful and lighter skin.
   I tried out both products, and they get Lucireâ€™s thumbs-up. The formula between them both is similar, so you’d choose which one you want based on your preference. Drops of Light features red algÃ¦ extract from the North Atlantic and vitamin C. Drops of Youth is 100 per cent vegan, enriched with edelweiss, sea holly and criste marine plant stem cells. The liquid peels help skin appear brighter, refined and more even. At first, I wasnâ€™t sure how they worked, because they are not like a traditional exfoliant scrub. After a bit of research, I found out that a liquid peel essentially takes off the top layer of dead cells from your face. The first thing I noticed when I opened Drops of Youth was the smell: it was nice and clean, and the texture was like a really refreshing cold jelly. I applied the product on my face, massaging for around 20 seconds, and noticed that these little balls of dead skin cells were forming. After I wiped the product off my face, my skin felt amazing, and appeared soft and bright.
   I am really careful with my skin routine and not to keen to introduce new products because Iâ€™ve had a very long battle with rosacea and sensitive skin. However, with the Body Shop’s liquid peels I didnâ€™t experience any rosacea outbreaks or reactions, which tells me they are great for those with sensitive skin. I’ve kept using the products two to three times a week and I notice my skin feels much softer and glowing now!â€”Nathalia Archila

Filed under: beauty, corporate social responsibility, environment, health, London, Lucire, New Zealand

 

