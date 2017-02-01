Lucire


Shay Mitchell continues repping BiorÃ© Skincareâ€"we try one of the products


NEWS BiorÃ© Skincare has announced that actress Shay Mitchell will continue as its brand ambassador for 2017, supporting the brandâ€™s lines of iconic pore strips, charcoal products, baking-soda cleansers, and the new acne collection
by Nathalia Archila/March 21, 2017



BiorÃ© Skincare has announced that actress Shay Mitchell will continue as its brand ambassador for 2017, supporting the brandâ€™s lines of iconic pore strips, charcoal products, baking-soda cleansers, and the new acne collection.
   â€˜Iâ€™m so excited to continue my partnership with BiorÃ© Skincare, a brand that has innovative products and ingredients that help me keep my skin looking picture perfect,’ said Mitchell. ‘BiorÃ© has always been a part of my skin care routineâ€”it has never let me down.’
   Mitchell usually posts videos on Snapchat and Instagram (where she has over 15Â·4 million followers) of her using the products as part of her skin care routine. But do we know that it’s these products on her flawless skin doing the job? I decided to give one of them a try and see if the results were true.
   In the past I have tried many brands’ blackhead masks, and they donâ€™t seem to work for me. I purchased the BiorÃ© Skincare pore strips and Mitchell doesn’t need to make up any claims for the sake of promotion: they work! Unlike the blackhead masks, which usually turned out really messy, they are really easy to use. You just make your nose wet, put the strip on, and after 20 minutes you take it off (itâ€™s uncomfortable, but doesnâ€™t hurt), and thatâ€™s it, you have a clean nose.
   Mitchell is the star of one of the TV drama series Pretty Little Liars, which will air its final season on April 18, 2017.â€“Nathalia Archila

Filed under: celebrity, film, Lucire, New York

 

