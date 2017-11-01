BRM Chronographes announces limited-edition, hand-made Martini Racing chronographs

BRM Chronographes has teamed up with one of the great names of motor racing, over 40 years since its foundingby/March 23, 2017/11.52





Despite most brands announcing smart watches, one company remains true to traditional hand manufacture, emphasizing quality.

BRM Chronographes, which machines and assembles its exclusive watches by hand in Vexin, France, has announced two limited-edition watches in partnership with Martini Racing.

The two watches bear the famous Martini Racing blue and red stripes, as well as detailing from the car world, namely perforated hands, piston pushers and straps with holes. The crown, on the 44 mm stainless steel case, has a Martini Racing logo. BRM Chronographes will only make 150 of each type, one with a white dial and strap, the other with navy blue.

BRM eschews mass manufacture, and makes only 2,000 watches per year.

The timeless designs will be released in June 2017, and retail at â‚¬7,200.