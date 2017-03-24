H&M: more Conscious Exclusive details and images featuring Natalia Vodianova, plus first peek at childrenswear

Hennes & Mauritz has released further images from the H&M Conscious Exclusive collections, previewed in Lucire in February.

A plissÃ© dress made of Bionic, a sustainable polyester made from recycled shoreline waste, was part of the preview, but H&M has revealed more about other designs made from the fabric.

The company has screen-printed distorted peonies and mimosa on to the fabric for ‘dream-like prints’, while an image of a dreaming woman has been quilted into its jacket.

Designers have also added sequins to a recycled polyester cocktail dress, while a tuxedo comes in organic silk and Tencel twill. There’s a fishnet bag made from shoreline waste, and earrings from recycled glass and plastic.

Children’s designs also feature for the first time, with tulle dresses and structured blazers and trousers.

H&M head of design and creative director Pernilla Wohlfahrt said in a release, ‘For this yearâ€™s Conscious Exclusive collection at H&M, we thought not only about the look of the pieces, but also how they feel and sound. Itâ€™s a collection to please all our senses, and also our desire to be sustainable in everything we do.’

â€˜H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection shows how the best style can be mindful of the planet, to help protect it for the future. It’s such a desirable collection, with pieces made in sustainable materials that you want to wear for seasons to come,’ added model Natalia Vodianova, who fronts the campaign.

Vodianova also founded Elbi, a digital philanthropy platform connecting users with a charities worldwide. H&M says it will continue to partner with the platform.

The collections will go on sale in c. 160 stores worldwide, from April 20.














