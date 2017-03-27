Wellington’s eclectic, multicultural streetwear label Paris Club launches





Having worked with design teams in London, Hong Kong and Australia, creative director Di returned to Wellington, New Zealand to launch her own streetwear clothing label.

Paris Club, inspired by youthful living, energy, eclectic fun, and trends in 2017 streetwear, features over 250 styles of printed Ts, hoodies, sweaters and embroidered caps, all at an affordable price.

Paris Club adds a new twist and an extra dash of energy to existing streetwear styles and brands by taking graphics, typography, and the latest trends and making them more boisterous and energetic, with irony, parody and joyful sarcasm, while being comfortable and functional.

The I Feel Like Pizza long sleeve T is inspired by Yeezy’s collection but leans towards the love of food. Lazy, Lola Bunny, and the Icecream cap are honest reflections of the millennial’s heart, and throwbacks of vintage childhood cartoons. Minimalist black-and-white designs, featuring the Paris Club slogan, dominate; the label reports that girls seem to have taken the biggest liking on menswear in the collection, and boys on the pinks within the range.

Inspired by Italian, French and Tokyo street styles, the brand seeks to create diversity and integrate a variety of cultures and their streetwear trends to create an eclectic, multi-cultural, style-lovers’ club.

Ts retail at NZ$32Â·99, caps NZ$29, and hoodies from NZ$49, available at www.parisclub.co, with free shipping on domestic orders over NZ$100 and international shipping from NZ$6.













