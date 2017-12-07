Paris editor’s diary: a treat for the body, mind and soul at Kona Kai Resort & Spa

Our Paris editor heads to the US west coast and samples Kona Kai Resort & Spa, whose suites are luscious but whose spa is out of this worldby/March 30, 2017/12.07







Kona Kai Resort & Spa

Whether for business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the beauty and grace of an exclusively trendy setting. The Kona Kai Resort & Spa in San Diego, California, is more than just a place to stay: it can be thought of as an opulent escape with stylish, contemporary furnishing. The site is surrounded by the Pacific. The hotel comprises a a private beach, a swimming pool, a tiki bar, beach fire pits, 24-hour concierge service, 129 guest rooms, a fitness centre as well as the phenomenal 7,020 ft² SpaTerre, providing facial treatments, massages, and more. Whether in a room overlooking a marina view, a premium bay view, or a pool view, guests will enjoy a scenic prospect that will make their stay even more satisfying.

SpaTerre’s quality takes one back into a relaxed, zen and calm setting. Other than their exquisite services that incorporate original treatments such as the Himalayan salt stone massage, Balinese massage, the Ancient Earth Cleanse, the Javanese Royal Treatment and even Cleopatra’s Milk Ritual, the spa’s pièce de résistance is its innovative heated quartz sand bed that is sure to relieve and deeply calm one’s aching muscles. It’s only one out of sixteen available in the US.

Guests can also indulge in an enticing meal at the Vessel restaurant. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the savoury American cuisine, meticulously prepared by executive chef Roy Hendrickson, is made of local and seasonal ingredients.—Lola Cristall, Paris editor









