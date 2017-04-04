Câ€™est Jolie: old Hollywood charm meets serious skin renewal









Medi-spas in Los Angeles seem to open and close quicker than a shot of Botox. Some of them respectable, many of them flash-in-the-pan operations. Le Jolie Medi Spa is not only respected and very successful, it is owned and operated by a mother-and-daughter duo that are at the cutting-edge of non-invasive cosmetic enhancements. Mother Dr Parvaneh Rafaeloff is a veteran cosmetic surgeon, while daughter Sharona is an experienced Ã¦sthetician. On the heels of their wildly popular Studio City location, Le Jolie has opened a West Hollywood location right off the famed Sunset Strip.

In honour of the new location, Mom and daughter celebrated with a gathering under the stars. Guests were treated to first peek at the new spa with champagne and French pastries. Dr Rafaeloff explained some of the newest procedures, including Forma. Destined to be the life-changer for many women and men, Forma is a non-surgical lower face and neck sculpting treatment for lax and sagging skin.

Lucire US West Coast Editor Elyse Glickman and I had the opportunity to experience this unique approach to their take on the medi-spa experience first-hand through our own individualized custom facials. My facial was anything but medi-spa clinical. Instead, it was pampering, indulgent, and a treat for the senses. A raspberry enzyme masque gently exfoliated dead skin, while the practitionerâ€™s use of a micro current instrument enhanced my facial contours and added tone and definition.

Elyse had her turn at La Jolie a few weeks later. She found herself enchanted by the spaâ€™s beachy dÃ©cor, co-owner Brian Nourianâ€™s attentive greeting, and its impressive selection of products. Brian explained proudly that the salon made the cut of Barcelona-based Natura BissÃ©, which is extremely picky about who carries their cosmeceutical skin care line in the US. After the chat, it was time to get down to business with her agendaâ€”fading sunspots that appeared even with liberal use of sunscreens. In addressing the occupational hazard arising from Californiaâ€™s year-long sunshine and all that driving, her practitioner managed to put a lot of practical pampering into her hour-long custom facial.

The first step was applying Skinceuticalsâ€™ whitening serum along with IS Clinicalâ€™s med-spa grade vitamin C serum and Youth Eye Cream. This was followed by a bracing, but pleasant, enzyme exfoliation with IS Clinical product and a cooling koji berry peel off mask from Cosmara. One step flowed into the next, thanks to the Ã¦stheticianâ€™s instinct for talking only at the right moments to explain the benefits of the products used.

In more beauty news, esteemed Image Skincare hosted their launch party at the Kimpton Palomar Hotel Beverly Hills. Enthusiastic guests could hardly contain their excitement at the introduction of some new products. Last yearâ€™s Yana Collagen Shots were a huge hit. This year, we were most impressed with the Ageless Total Overnight Retinol Masque and the K-Beauty inspired Bio-Molecular Anti-Aging Radiance Masque. If the results are as good as they promise, Image has another big seller to add to their collection.â€”Jody Miller, LA Correspondent















