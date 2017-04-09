Lucire


Spring cleaning: the Secret Room’s MTV Movie Awards’ party gets us ready for summer


NEWS The Secret Roomâ€™s MTV Movie Awards party gives â€˜young Hollywoodâ€™ a fresh start ahead of the blockbuster movie season
by Elyse Glickman/April 9, 2017/20.13




Elyse Glickman

Itâ€™s no secret that during the summer months, great skin and healthy hair make up the foundation for oneâ€™s warm weather look. The Secret Room once again took over the SLS Hotelâ€™s Garden Terrace to focus their attention a variety of shampoos, skin care essentials, beauty services, and fashion accessories to get the ball rolling on summer 2017.
   Parfaire, a posh med-spa in Pasadena, was back for some summertime skin consultations while two hair care lines, Beaver Professional Hair Care and Luseta (www.lusetabeauty.com), filled out the centre of the Garden Terrace with several products infused with exotic essential oils.
   Some people, sponsors included, note that clean body, mind and soul come from within. Paola Petrella, chef and founder of Two Peas Meal Delivery and Catering (located in LA suburb Van Nuys), introduced her take on clean eating without compromise, while the owner of Nava Natural, a Beverly Hills-based beauty and supplements purveyor, did the same with her line of beauty products and herbal remedies.
   With Oscar season long over, and hippie-chic and trend-setting Coachella music festival around the corner, it was only fitting that the jewellery had an earthy, accessible quality. Maine-based JA Designs made that statement with its fibre necklaces while silk bracelets adorned with silver, copper and natural beads from Caravana Jewelry of Sedona, Arizona were crowd-pleasers.
   Jewels by Duranni showcased small, understated gold-filled and sterling designs.
   As MTV still focuses on the tastes, trends, and interests of the under-18 set, it was nice to see chic (but age-appropriate) shoes and clothing for girls from Jessica Simpsonâ€™s line, as well as Townley Girl, which teams with Disney, Dreamworks and other studios to create cosmetics and hair goods for girls just growing into a beauty routine and finding their personal style.
   All told, there were a few neat things for guys in attendance, from Unisex sweats from the re-launched BUM Equipment clothing line to gear from Santa Cruz Skateboards and a company called Whimzey, which featured outdoorsy slogans and a few confidence builders.â€”Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor















Elyse Glickman

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, environment, fashion, hair, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, trend

 

