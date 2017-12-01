Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Teresa Maccapani Missoni teams up with Eloquii on capsule collection


NEWS Teresa Maccapani Missoni charts her own direction in a collaboration with fashion retailer Eloquii
by Lucire staff/April 11, 2017/12.44


Designer Teresa Maccapani Missoni, from the famous Italian fashion family, has teamed up with Eloquii on a limited-edition capsule collection.
   Missoni intentionally avoided the family house’s signature stripes, preferring to craft her own direction with the retailer.
   The 24-piece Teresa by Eloquii collection is inspired by memories of the designer’s travels to Sardinia, the African continent and India. There are intricate details, including lurex crochet, hand-beading and embroidery, while silk crÃªpe and chiffon are among the fabrics used.
   Missoni said in a release, ‘I wanted to excite the Eloquii customer with a collection that is unique yet timeless. I feel strongly about giving this customer choices that stand apart from trends and that instil confidence.’
   Eloquii specializes in fashion for US sizes 12 to 28. The collection is priced from US$75 to US$325, and available online at Eloquii.com.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
H&M stays positive with unisex denim line, fo...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Video interview: Alexander Wang on his collaborati...
The Modist launches retail site for modest fashion...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear li...
Filed under: fashion, Lucire, Milano, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow