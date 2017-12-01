Teresa Maccapani Missoni teams up with Eloquii on capsule collection





Designer Teresa Maccapani Missoni, from the famous Italian fashion family, has teamed up with Eloquii on a limited-edition capsule collection.

Missoni intentionally avoided the family house’s signature stripes, preferring to craft her own direction with the retailer.

The 24-piece Teresa by Eloquii collection is inspired by memories of the designer’s travels to Sardinia, the African continent and India. There are intricate details, including lurex crochet, hand-beading and embroidery, while silk crÃªpe and chiffon are among the fabrics used.

Missoni said in a release, ‘I wanted to excite the Eloquii customer with a collection that is unique yet timeless. I feel strongly about giving this customer choices that stand apart from trends and that instil confidence.’

Eloquii specializes in fashion for US sizes 12 to 28. The collection is priced from US$75 to US$325, and available online at Eloquii.com.