Liv Tyler to model Triumph Essence lingerie for autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18, shot by Rankin


NEWS Liv Tyler has been chosen to front Triumphâ€™s Essence autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 campaign for her sensuality and confidence
by Lucire staff/April 12, 2017/13.27


Triumph

For autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18, Liv Tyler will front Triumph Essence’s global campaign, photographed by Rankin.
   The Essence line is Triumph’s premium offering, with this season taking on the theme of ‘opulent Art Nouveau’, featuring designs in velvet embellished mesh, Leavers lace and silk satin.
   The campaign will appear in print and online, and at point of sale, beginning October.
   Tyler was chosen because she is ‘beautiful, elegant and exuding female confidence,’ according to Triumph’s global head of brand, Suzanne McKenna. ‘Liv Tyler encapsulates everything synonymous with Triumph Essence â€¦ She truly is a modern woman in every sense, a mother and actress with a fierce sense of femininity that women across the world can relate to. It is her genuine spirit that translates into our new campaign and we are thrilled to be working with her.’
   Tyler added in a release, ‘I am so honoured to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years. It has such history! The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love. I can’t wait to see it launch later this year.’
   Rankin said, ‘Liv is such a natural beauty and this campaign was such an easy shoot. Her timeless elegance and Hollywood glamour is what we have managed to capture.’
   Rankin also worked with Triumph for its core spring 2017 line, modelled by Jessica Hart.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Lucire, modelling, photography, tendances, trend

 

