Cartier announces 2017 Women’s Initiative Awards’ laureates in Singapore ceremony







Cartier announced the laureates of its 2017 Womenâ€™s Initiative Awards on Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore, the first time the event has been held outside France.

The awards, which recognize there is a gender gap and aim to reward women entrepreneurs, began in 2006, created in partnership with the INSEAD buisness school and McKinsey & Co.

Cyrille Vigneron, CEO of Cartier, and Ilian Mihov, Dean of INSEAD, announced the six laureates, selected by an independent international jury from nearly 1,900 applicants in over 120 countries. Each walked away with a US$100,000 prize, plus a year of mentoring and a place in an INSEAD executive programme.

Sandi Toksvig, OBE MCed the ceremony.

Latin America

Kickante, Candice Pascoal, Brazil

Kickante addresses the lack of a crowd-funding platform in Brazil by connecting campaign creators to donors.

North America

Save Water & Co., Katie Anderson, USA

Save Water & Co. aims to fight high wastage of water in commercial establishments and multi-family properties by using data analytics to improve business processes through water conversation.

Europe

Theya Healthcare, Ciara Donlon, Ireland

Theya Healthcare offers post-surgery undergarments for women, made of an innovative sourced from bamboo that is more absorbent and more bacterial resistant than other materials.

Sub-Saharan Africa

Unique Quality Product, Salma Abdulai, Ghana

Unique Quality Product works with farmers, particularly women, in producing and processing of Fonio. The company was formed with an idea of creating sustainable livelihoods for women farmers whose lands are degraded due to its excessive usage and creating a land management system. This innovation has led to sustainable food and fodder security, agroforestry and nutrition.

Middle East and North Africa

Sara and Lara’s Baskets, Sara-Kristina Hannig Nour, Egypt

Sara and Laraâ€™s Baskets tackles the lack of organic food options in Egypt by delivering weekly shipments of organic products directly to customers in Egyptâ€™s largest cities.

Asia-Pacific

Naireeta Services, Trupti Jain, India

Naireeta Services addresses the issues of drought and flash floods destroying farmersâ€™ crops. It provides hand-made water management solutions, enabling small farmers to filter and store rainwater underground to become independent from extreme weather conditions and dry periods.



