Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Cartier announces 2017 Women’s Initiative Awards’ laureates in Singapore ceremony


NEWS
by Lucire staff/April 14, 2017/23.29



Cartier announced the laureates of its 2017 Womenâ€™s Initiative Awards on Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore, the first time the event has been held outside France.
   The awards, which recognize there is a gender gap and aim to reward women entrepreneurs, began in 2006, created in partnership with the INSEAD buisness school and McKinsey & Co.
   Cyrille Vigneron, CEO of Cartier, and Ilian Mihov, Dean of INSEAD, announced the six laureates, selected by an independent international jury from nearly 1,900 applicants in over 120 countries. Each walked away with a US$100,000 prize, plus a year of mentoring and a place in an INSEAD executive programme.
   Sandi Toksvig, OBE MCed the ceremony.

Latin America
Kickante, Candice Pascoal, Brazil
   Kickante addresses the lack of a crowd-funding platform in Brazil by connecting campaign creators to donors.

North America
Save Water & Co., Katie Anderson, USA
   Save Water & Co. aims to fight high wastage of water in commercial establishments and multi-family properties by using data analytics to improve business processes through water conversation.

Europe
Theya Healthcare, Ciara Donlon, Ireland
   Theya Healthcare offers post-surgery undergarments for women, made of an innovative sourced from bamboo that is more absorbent and more bacterial resistant than other materials.

Sub-Saharan Africa
Unique Quality Product, Salma Abdulai, Ghana
   Unique Quality Product works with farmers, particularly women, in producing and processing of Fonio. The company was formed with an idea of creating sustainable livelihoods for women farmers whose lands are degraded due to its excessive usage and creating a land management system. This innovation has led to sustainable food and fodder security, agroforestry and nutrition.

Middle East and North Africa
Sara and Lara’s Baskets, Sara-Kristina Hannig Nour, Egypt
   Sara and Laraâ€™s Baskets tackles the lack of organic food options in Egypt by delivering weekly shipments of organic products directly to customers in Egyptâ€™s largest cities.

Asia-Pacific
Naireeta Services, Trupti Jain, India
   Naireeta Services addresses the issues of drought and flash floods destroying farmersâ€™ crops. It provides hand-made water management solutions, enabling small farmers to filter and store rainwater underground to become independent from extreme weather conditions and dry periods.


Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards 2017 by Lucire


Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards 2017 laureate… by lucire






Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Next Top Model Sverige winner to model for Panos E...
News in brief: Kristen Stewart behind the scenes f...
Natalia Vodianova fronts H&Mâ€™s Consciou...
H&M launches M.I.A.â€™s â€˜Rewear Itâ€™...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Source4Style launches today, seeking to revolution...
Filed under: corporate social responsibility, culture, environment, fashion, India, living, Lucire, society, technology, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow