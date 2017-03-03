Lucire


National Audobon Society hosts 2017 gala: US$1Â·1 million raised for wildlife and nature


NEWS Saving nature and preserving wildlife, the National Audobon Society hosts its 2017 gala in NYC
by Lola Cristall/April 14, 2017/3.03




Camilla Cerea/National Audobon Society

This yearâ€™s National Audubon Society gala took place at the Gotham Hall in New York City in an absolutely elegant setting. Statues of birds and other details contributed to a stunning atmosphere. Loyal members and a number of other attendees, including Audubon board chair Margaret Walker and the organizationâ€™s president and CEO David Yarnold, gathered throughout the evening to celebrate the societyâ€™s hard work while promoting their important mission. Guests congratulated Frances Beinecke as the proud recipient of the Audubon Medal as well as Nathaniel P. Reed, who received the Lufkin Prize for Environmental Leadership.
   A non-profit organization, the National Audubon Society, is applauded for its extensive work preserving and helping promote the conservation of birds as well as other wildlife and ecosystems nationwide. Appropriately named after John James Audubon, a Franco-American artist, ornithologist and naturalist of the nineteenth century, the organization is strongly committed to the preservation of birds and the natural environment. Audubon groups were formed in the US more than a century ago, predominantly in the state of Massachusetts, eventually expanding nationally over a short period of time.
   With almost 300 guests proudly celebrating the evening, more than US$1Â·1 million was raised, dedicated to the Societyâ€™s conservation endeavours as well as their climate change programme.â€”Lola Cristall, Paris Editor








Camilla Cerea/National Audobon Society

Filed under: ecology, environment, living, Lucire, New York

 

