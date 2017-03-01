KÃ©rastase enters natural hair care market with Aura Botanica range; Toni Garrn spokesmodel

With interest in natural hair care growing, KÃ©rastase has launched its Aura Botanica range in New Zealand, with Toni Garrn as its spokesmodelby/April 20, 2017/3.49

KÃ©rastase has introduced its Aura Botanica line in New Zealand, featuring a shampoo (Bain Micellaire), retailing at NZ$48, a conditioner (Soin Fondamental), NZ$52, a treatment (Concentre Essentiel), NZ$79, and an oil mist (Essence d’Ã‰clat), NZ$70. The collection is, on average, 98 per cent natural in originâ€”a first for this L’OrÃ©al brandâ€”and includes pure hand-pressed Samoan coconut and Moroccan argan oils.

KÃ©rastase says the Aura Botanica coconut oil has proven to penetrate deeply into the hair, leaving it soft, hydrated and strong. The argan oil, meanwhile, lasts longest on the hair’s surface, nourishing it and keeping hair soft and shiny. Development of the range began in 2013.

The products have a fragrance with top notes of grapefruit and crushed mint leaves, mid-notes of black pepper, coriander and jasmine, and base notes of rich vanilla and warm amber.

The products are (again on average) 97 per cent biodegradable, and its packaging is similarly friendly to the environment, with the Bain Micellaire in a 100 per cent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) bottle, and the Concentre Essentiel bottle is made with 25 per cent recycled glass.

With interest in natural hair care growing, KÃ©rastase expects a sizeable number of customers will chose Aura Botanica.

As revealed in January, model Toni Garrn is the face of the KÃ©rastase Aura Botanica range. Twenty-four-year-old Garrn, with 581,000 Instagram followers and a fresh, healthy face, is involved in humanitarian work, her image working well with the natural angle of Aura Botanica.â€”Nathalia Archila