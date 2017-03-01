Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


KÃ©rastase enters natural hair care market with Aura Botanica range; Toni Garrn spokesmodel


NEWS With interest in natural hair care growing, KÃ©rastase has launched its Aura Botanica range in New Zealand, with Toni Garrn as its spokesmodel
by Nathalia Archila/April 20, 2017/3.49

KÃ©rastase has introduced its Aura Botanica line in New Zealand, featuring a shampoo (Bain Micellaire), retailing at NZ$48, a conditioner (Soin Fondamental), NZ$52, a treatment (Concentre Essentiel), NZ$79, and an oil mist (Essence d’Ã‰clat), NZ$70. The collection is, on average, 98 per cent natural in originâ€”a first for this L’OrÃ©al brandâ€”and includes pure hand-pressed Samoan coconut and Moroccan argan oils.
   KÃ©rastase says the Aura Botanica coconut oil has proven to penetrate deeply into the hair, leaving it soft, hydrated and strong. The argan oil, meanwhile, lasts longest on the hair’s surface, nourishing it and keeping hair soft and shiny. Development of the range began in 2013.
   The products have a fragrance with top notes of grapefruit and crushed mint leaves, mid-notes of black pepper, coriander and jasmine, and base notes of rich vanilla and warm amber.
   The products are (again on average) 97 per cent biodegradable, and its packaging is similarly friendly to the environment, with the Bain Micellaire in a 100 per cent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) bottle, and the Concentre Essentiel bottle is made with 25 per cent recycled glass.
   With interest in natural hair care growing, KÃ©rastase expects a sizeable number of customers will chose Aura Botanica.
   As revealed in January, model Toni Garrn is the face of the KÃ©rastase Aura Botanica range. Twenty-four-year-old Garrn, with 581,000 Instagram followers and a fresh, healthy face, is involved in humanitarian work, her image working well with the natural angle of Aura Botanica.â€”Nathalia Archila

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
The Body Shop launches Bio-Bridges programme, rege...
The Body Shop celebrates 12 years of its Tea Tree ...
Summer indulgence: the Body Shopâ€™s PiÃ±ita Co...
The Body Shopâ€™s British Rose body care and m...
The Body Shop renews its ethical commitment with m...
Aishwarya Rai, Natasha Poly, Eva Longoria, Svetlan...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, corporate social responsibility, culture, ecology, environment, hair, Lucire, modelling, Paris

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow