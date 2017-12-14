Hooking up: Blu and Ministry of Sound; Kathy Ireland Worldwide and Larson-Juhl

Partnerships are the way to go in getting your name out further, as two examples this week illustrateby/April 22, 2017/12.14







John Phillips

With vaping gaining greater acceptance, Blu, a leading e-cigarette brand, has teamed up with the Ministry of Sound in London. Celebrities attending the celebration of the partnership included Pixie Geldof, Nicola Roberts, Vanessa White, Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey, with DJs Hernan Catteneo and Nick Warren performing.

Another partnership this week saw Kathy Ireland Worldwide joining forces with Larson-Juhl and the Buffalo Works to create branded art and wall dÃ©cor. Larson-Juhl specializes in picture frame design, manufacturing and distribution, while the Buffalo Works manages brands and licenses art. Ireland said of the agreement, ‘To finally join forces with Larson-Juhl and the Buffalo Works is a dream come true for many reasons. Larson-Juhl is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway business family. We began our Kathy Ireland Home collection with a Berkshire Hathaway flooring company. Our first retail client was Irv Blumkin and Nebraska Furniture Mart, still clients and dear friends, all these years later.’













John Phillips