Allbirds extends range with Wool Lounger shoes

Allbirds proves that it's not a single-style company as it adds a new design alongside its original Wool Runnerby/April 26, 2017





Allbirds claims its latest Wool Lounger shoe has ‘soft wool, sleek lines, unstoppable comfort’.

Already known for the comfort of its existing Wool Runner shoe, the US-based, New Zealand-heritage brand introduced a second style earlier this month.

Environmentally friendly, the new shoes are breathable and made from the same super-fine New Zealand merino wool, which the company claims makes them ideal to be worn year-round, and even sockless.

Four shades are available at launch: lemon, navy, pine and slate. Men's and women's styles are offered.






