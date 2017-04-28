Warning: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, function 'enqueue_styles' not found or invalid function name in /vol/lucire.com/public_html/insider/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 298
Vegan and cruelty-free pampering from the Body Shop this season


NEWS Looking good needn’t come at an ethical price this season, with vegan eye-shadows and cruelty-free make-up brushes from the Body Shop
by Nathalia Archila/April 28, 2017/13.20


For this upcoming season, we have a list of must-haves from the Body Shop. They are products that we’ve selected and love from one of our favourite brands, with high-quality crueltyâ€“free products and accessible prices.
   For those who loved the classic Down to Earth palettes, the Body Shop brings a new product: customization eye-shadow palettes. These are 100 per cent vegan, contain babasusu and sesame oil, have no added parabens, mineral oils or petroleum, and are suitable for sensitive eyes. This versatile idea will allow you to mix your favourite colours to create your look, and easily go from day to night. They are priced at NZ$12Â·92 per shadow.
   The Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter (NZ$32Â·50) and the Luxury Facial Flannel (NZ$10Â·25) are perfect for the end of the day when you want clean and fresh skin. The camomile cleanser is a perfect make-up remover that gently and effective melts away the make-up and lets your skin feeling pampered, clean and soft. The camomile is sourced from Norfolk, England, and the butter works on all types of make-up. The flannel, on the other hand, is super-soft, perfect for facial washes and leaves the skin feeling softer and smoother.
   Finally, we are obsessed with the Body Shop’s new range of cruelty-free brushes. They feel really soft on the skin and give you a natural and professional make-up look. Prices range from NZ$22Â·95 for the pointed liner brush, to NZ$34Â·95 for the foundation-buffing, slanted contouring and angled blush brushes. There are also the eye-shadow crease and flat shader brushes (NZ$23Â·75 each), pointed highlighter brush (NZ$32Â·95), and fan blush brush (NZ$26Â·95).â€”Nathalia Archila




Filed under: beauty, corporate social responsibility, environment, London, Lucire, New Zealand, Paris

 

