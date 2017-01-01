Warning: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, function 'enqueue_styles' not found or invalid function name in /vol/lucire.com/public_html/insider/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 298
Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Doutzen Kroes and HunkemÃ¶ller launch wanderlust-themed bikini collection at Berlin party


NEWS Doutzen Kroes and HunkemÃ¶ller launched the Doutzenâ€™s Summer Stories swimwear collection, which has a nomadic theme, at Fabrik 23 in Berlin
by Lucire staff/May 1, 2017/1.47



HunkemÃ¶ller.co.uk

HunkemÃ¶ller and spokeswoman Doutzen Kroes launched Doutzen’s Summer Stories, a bikini range in which the celebrity model has had a hand in designing, at Fabrik 23 in Berlin on April 18.
   Doutzen’s Summer Stories’ collection captures the Zeitgeist perfectly: it’s inspired by the wanderlust theme, or ‘backpacker chic’, as the company calls it. It’s very fitting in an age of international travel and exploration, and their social media documentation. What often appears on social media isn’t a coordinated, styled look, but something thrown together, based on the wearer’s comfort. What if a collection actually offered that look? It’d save hunting aroundâ€”and that’s likely what HunkemÃ¶ller’s banking on for springâ€“summer 2017. Officially: ‘From beach to festival, the entire collection has been designed so that you can create complete looks whatever your plans are.’
   The Fabrik 23 party was along the same lines, with guests dressed as though they were taking a faraway island holiday, and a Cuban band performed live along with Latin dancers. Kroes joined in with the dancing.
   The collection has details such as fringes, tassles, coins (we love this detail) and shells, with colours in tints of red, blue and pink (entitled Arabian Spice, Deep Lagoon, and Coral Wash respectively), black (Nero) and off-white (Snow White). The collection also includes crochet dresses, tunics and a one-suit. It goes on sale online at hunkemoller.co.uk on May 2, and in stores on May 5.


Doutzen’s Summer Stories launches in Berlin by Lucire






HunkemÃ¶ller.co.uk

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Doutzen Kroes is new HunkemÃ¶ller brand ambassador,...
Doutzen Kroes launches sportswear collection as pa...
H&M stays positive with unisex denim line, fo...
Ashley Graham releases limited-edition swimwear li...
Natalia Vodianova fronts H&Mâ€™s Consciou...
Aishwarya Rai, Araya A. Hargate, Soo-Joo Park, Kar...
Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Lucire, modelling, tendances, travel, trend, TV, Zeitgeist

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow