News in brief: bags from Maison 203 and Deadly Ponies; Bird and Knoll shows resort collection







Federico Marin

Maison 203’s new clutches for springâ€“summer 2017 have a funky, modernist Ã¦sthetic with a dash of futurism to them. Designed by Odo Fioravanti, the clutches take inspiration from architecture, and have up-to-the-minute metallic shades for summer, as well as gold and bronze.

The new clutches, dubbed Bern, Armure and Ivy, are available on the Maison 203 website, or at its store in Venezia (Via Cartizze 5, 31049 Valdobbiadene (TV)). A new store will open in Zaragoza on May 20.

Deadly Poniesâ€™ Pearlies collection, launching May 5, takes a very different inspiration: that of Henry Croft, a road sweeper who donned a “pearly suit”, clothing decorated with mother of pearl buttons, to charity events. The Pearly Kings and Queens, a charity which arose from Croft’s efforts, still exist today, helping communities in London.

There are totes and clutches in the pearly tradition, but the highlight is on the wool felt Lucky Charm, an NZ$89Â·95 piece that can be used as an accessory to one of its bags or as a key holder. All proceeds from Lucky Charm sales will go to Lifewise, an Auckland-based community social development agency dedicated to ending youth homelessness.

Deadly Ponies’ creative director Liam Bowden said, ‘In New Zealand, our homelessness problem is increasing at an alarming rate. Everyone deserves to have a place they can call home, and this project gives us an opportunity to pitch in and help to house New Zealanders in need.’

Lifewise’s Victoria Hearn said, ‘Access to housing is a basic human right. Without a safe place to live, it is difficult for young people to access education, gain employment and be independent. I love that Deadly Ponies are acknowledging the very real issue of homelessness in New Zealand and that theyâ€™re using their new Pearlies collection to do their bit to help improve outcomes for vulnerable Kiwi youth.’

Finally, Bird and Knoll has released its Days Like These resort collection for springâ€“summer 2017, inspired by travels through MÃ©xico, described by the company as one ‘of luxe simplicity with a bohemian edgeâ€”perfect for “days like these”.’ There’s no mention of the Matt Monro song ‘On Days Like These’, but the designs convey that same sense of la dolce vita, even if the inspiration is Mexican and not Italian.





