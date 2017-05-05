Tailor Skincare launches Your Blend, an innovative, customized two-step moisturizing formula







Jack Yan

Tailor Skincare, riding high from the award-winning Renew, launched its Your Blend line at Power Yoga Living Studio in Wellington on Friday.

Founder Sara Quilter, wearing Wilson Trollope and, appropriately for a yoga studio, barefoot, welcomed Tailor staff, clients and supportersâ€”including her parentsâ€”and told a confident and heartfelt story on why she created Your Blend.

Your Blend, described as a ‘personalized multifunctional, morning and night moisturizer’, is a two-step formula, using two extracts as a customized solution for each wearer’s skin and lifestyle. A quick online consultation, which takes into account genetics, environmental factors and skin type generates a recommendation for the two extracts. Your Blend addresses both the skin type (extracts numbered 1â€“3) and skin concern (4â€“6), in attractive packaging designed in-house by their communications’ and marketing manager, Stacy Heyman.

Tailor Skincare recommends adding Renew for best results.

In a quick post-speech chat to Lucire, Quilter mentioned the inspiration hit her while holidaying in Bali, and she was driven by her belief that everyone should get the best skin care possible.

The event saw Good Buzz kombucha, Peter Yealands wine, and Soul Organics super juices served to VIPs.â€”Jack Yan, Publisher