A sense of irreverence and youth at Celebrity Connected’s MTV Movie & TV Awards’ lounge







Just when you thought awards season was over, MTV pulls out their annual Movie & TV Awards for yet another night of star-gazing revelry with a rebellious, “young Hollywood” twist. As befitting any awards ceremony of note, Celebrity Connected gets the enthusiasm and adrenaline started early with their famed luxury gifting lounge. It could not have found a more appropriate location than the ultramodern and plush W Hotel Hollywood for the lively star-studded event.

While youth reigned supreme (it is MTV, after all), there were as many notable established as well as up-and-comers parading the red carpet. Al McLean of the Backstreet Boys, singer Alli Simpson, actor–comedian JB Smoove, actor Lil Rel Howery (2017 winner), Michelle Visage (2017 winner), Randy Jackson, Rashad Jennings, actor Sam Huntington, Christian Navarro, Princess Love and others were in on the fun.

In true gifting-suite fashion, suppliers were out in force showcasing cool products to test, taste and touch. Pure premium golden cannabis oil is the secret ingredient at Speakeasy710, infusing multiple levels of THC into vape cartridges, tonics, balms and more. Mister-e-Liquid is all things e-cigarette and nicotine alternative in a cornucopia of flavours. There are also batteries, chargers, cases and complete vaping kits.

Cyndie Wade offered custom painted glassware and gifts, ensuring tastemakers would never be at a loss for customizable ideas with a dash of whimsy. Just email a clear photo and some particulars and Wade sends you custom wine glasses, ornaments, treat jars for pets and cookie jars for humans, paintings on canvas and more.

Using only the finest natural ingredients, DivaStuff creates hand-made beauty products with a global twist. There is something for every skin type and concern and is if that were not enough, the line comprises incredibly affordable products. Stitch & Stone is a Canada-based bohemian inspired boutique featuring clothing, jewellery, and home décor proudly showcasing many designers. We love their whimsical apothecary items like Men Don’t Stink, Beard Wash, solid colognes and every woman’s best friend, B’Ver Balm.

An abundance of sweet treats and beverages were on hand to relieve the appetite worked up on the red carpet. Sweetopia Artisan Chocolates uses and old copper kettle and family recipes for the creamiest, smoothest caramels, truffles and cakes imaginable. Are crave-worth protein bars, shakes and chips even possible? They certainly are thanks to Quest Nutrition. Flavours like Salted Caramel Protein Powder, Sea Salt Protein Chips or the Cookies ‘n’ Cream protein bars ensure healthy eating is never a sacrifice. Press creates delectable, craft-cocktail inspired carbonated drinks, including pomegranate ginger, grapefruit cardamom, blackberry hibiscus and lime lemongrass.

Other vendors present included Harmless Harvest, Bonjour Clothing Co., Hemp Kitchen, FYM Hot Sauces, and Survivor Apparel—Jody Miller, Correspondent





















