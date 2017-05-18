Deepika Padukone, Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, Hailey Baldwin on red carpet at Festival de Cannes’ day one







Tristan Fewings; Neilson Barnard; Gisela Schober; top photo: Venturelli

The Festival de Cannes—the Cannes Film Festival—celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, with Deepika Padukone and Bella Hadid getting plenty of attention as they walked the red carpet on day one.

The first film to première at the Palais des Festivals was Arnaud Desplechin’s Les Fantomes d’Ismael (Ismael’s Ghosts), a drama starring Marion Cotillard, Mathieu Amalric and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Other celebrities on day one included Elle Fanning, Naomie Harris, Elsa Zilberstein, Hailey Baldwin, Li Yuchun, Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Chastain, Lily-Rose Depp, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sara Pinto Sampaio.

Padukone, Fanning, Li, Moore and Sarandon were there representing L’Oréal Paris, which celebrates its 20th anniversary at Cannes. Fanning has just begun her role as a spokeswoman for the French giant, and the event also marked Padukone’s first time on the Cannes red carpet. As part of its celebrations, L’Oréal Paris is hosting an outdoor cinema with free screenings of films at Martinez beach.

L’Oréal Paris has also opened a pop-up boutique, where festival-goers can check out the new red-carpet looks by its new global make-up director Val Garland, access free tutorials, check out the latest ranges, and enter competitions where they can red-carpet tickets. L’Oréal Paris is introducing its limited-edition Red Carpet Color Riche, featuring the Palme d’Or, a collector’s edition. Some of the L’Oréal Paris ambassadors will make appearances at the boutique during the Festival.

Padukone wore a Marchesa Notte gown with Jimmy Choo heels and clutch, and a de Grisogono high jewellery ring set in white diamonds and a unique pair of earrings in white gold set with white diamonds and rubies. Hadid stunned with a champagne Alexandre Vauthier couture dress with a thigh-high slit, while Fanning wore a cream Vivienne Westwood number. Others opting for similar shades were Lily-Rose Depp (in Chanel) and Emily Ratajkowski (in Twinset by Simona Barbieri): champagne was the colour of choice. Baldwin also wore Twinset by Simona Barbieri, accessorized by de Grisogono Ventaglio earrings, ring and bracelet in pink gold with icy and white diamonds. Sara Pinto Sampaio smouldered in a red Zuhair Murad Couture gown.

Depp and Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi declared the festival open. Farhadi collected his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film at Cannes, after being caught up in US president Donald Trump’s travel ban earlier this year.

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s Нелюбовь (Loveless) was the second film to be screened on day one.















Venturelli, Gisela Schober, courtesy Alexandre Vauthier



Lily-Rose Depp et Asghar Farhadi by CinemaCanalPlus



Cannes 2017: Cérémonie d'ouverture by CinemaCanalPlus

Behind the scenes











Jonas Bresnan



Gareth Cattermole



Deepika Padukone heads to Cannes by Lucire



Deepika Padukone heads to Cannes by Lucire