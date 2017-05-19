Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Festival de Cannes day 2: Deepika Padukone, Thylane Blondeau, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne


NEWS Continuing the glamour on day two of the Cannes Film Festival were, among others, Deepika Padukone, Thylane Blondeau, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cara Delevingne
by Lucire staff/May 19, 2017/13.21




Gareth Cattermole; Gisela Schober; Neilson Barnard

Deepika Padukone kept the glamour stakes high on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a Brandon Maxwell gown accessorized with de Grisogono high jewellery earrings in white gold set in white diamonds and a high jewellery bracelet in white gold with white diamonds and emeralds, and ChloÃ« Gosselin heels. But it was 16-year-old Thylane Blondeau, with her 1Â·2 million Instagram following, who caught plenty of social media attention, wearing Dior with jewellery by Messika.
   Blondeau, as a L’OrÃ©al Paris ambassador, had its global make-up director Val Garland create a look that used the company’s Brow Artist Genius Kit, Smoky Eyes in Marron Glace, Infallible Paint eye-shadow in Breathtaking Brown, Glam Bronze La Terra, Infallible Nudist lip paint, and Volume Million Lashes.
   Emily Ratajkowski got into the Russian mood with a gown by Peter Dundas, again with de Grisogono jewellery, namely the Gocce earrings in white gold set with white diamonds and onyx, and the Allegra ring in white gold and ceramic set with black diamonds. Adriana Lima wore a strapless Naeem Khan gown with a diamond choker; while Lily Donaldson looked elegant and chic in a pink tulle Dior number. This year, how high could the thigh-high splits go? Petra NÄ›mcovÃ¡’s white dress showed glimpses of her white underwear, rivalling Bella Hadid’s look on day one.
   Unilever partied on the Croisette as well last night, with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott collaborating with the multinational’s Magnum ice-cream. Guest of honour was Cara Delevingne, who stars in Scott’s film for Magnum, with the theme Unleash Your Wild Side. At the celebrations, Cara Delevingne wore an edgy asymmetric black Moschino gown, with a de Grisogono Allegra necklace in white gold and black leather, and Allegra ring in white gold and black ceramic, both set with white diamonds; and a high jewellery ring in white gold and an India ring, both set with white diamonds and onyx.





Olivier Borde


Dominique Charriau


Venturelli


Dominique Charriau

Behind the scenes

Val Garland makes up Deepika Padukone by Lucire


Jonas Bresnan


FASTival #2: Cannes 2017 sens dessus-dessous by CinemaCanalPlus

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Aishwarya Rai, Araya A. Hargate, Soo-Joo Park, Kar...
Deepika Padukone, Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, Haile...
AmFAR Cannes gala raises $25 million: Katy Perry, ...
Sonam Kapoor outshines celebs on Cannesâ€™ day...
Aishwarya Rai, Karlie Kloss, Paris Hilton, Kendall...
Aishwarya Rai, Natasha Poly, Eva Longoria, Svetlan...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow