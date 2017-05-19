Festival de Cannes day 2: Deepika Padukone, Thylane Blondeau, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne







Deepika Padukone kept the glamour stakes high on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a Brandon Maxwell gown accessorized with de Grisogono high jewellery earrings in white gold set in white diamonds and a high jewellery bracelet in white gold with white diamonds and emeralds, and ChloÃ« Gosselin heels. But it was 16-year-old Thylane Blondeau, with her 1Â·2 million Instagram following, who caught plenty of social media attention, wearing Dior with jewellery by Messika.

Blondeau, as a L’OrÃ©al Paris ambassador, had its global make-up director Val Garland create a look that used the company’s Brow Artist Genius Kit, Smoky Eyes in Marron Glace, Infallible Paint eye-shadow in Breathtaking Brown, Glam Bronze La Terra, Infallible Nudist lip paint, and Volume Million Lashes.

Emily Ratajkowski got into the Russian mood with a gown by Peter Dundas, again with de Grisogono jewellery, namely the Gocce earrings in white gold set with white diamonds and onyx, and the Allegra ring in white gold and ceramic set with black diamonds. Adriana Lima wore a strapless Naeem Khan gown with a diamond choker; while Lily Donaldson looked elegant and chic in a pink tulle Dior number. This year, how high could the thigh-high splits go? Petra NÄ›mcovÃ¡’s white dress showed glimpses of her white underwear, rivalling Bella Hadid’s look on day one.

Unilever partied on the Croisette as well last night, with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott collaborating with the multinational’s Magnum ice-cream. Guest of honour was Cara Delevingne, who stars in Scott’s film for Magnum, with the theme Unleash Your Wild Side. At the celebrations, Cara Delevingne wore an edgy asymmetric black Moschino gown, with a de Grisogono Allegra necklace in white gold and black leather, and Allegra ring in white gold and black ceramic, both set with white diamonds; and a high jewellery ring in white gold and an India ring, both set with white diamonds and onyx.









