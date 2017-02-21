Lucire


«


Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J. Blige, Araya A. Hargate; Eva Longoria promotes L’OrÃ©al Paris


NEWS It was the turn of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor to walk the red carpet for L’OrÃ©al Paris, accompanied by Araya A. Hargate, Andie MacDowell, Iris Berben, Heike Makatash and YouTuber EnjoyPhoenix
by Lucire staff/May 22, 2017




The Cannes Film Festival’s fifth day’s screening of The Meyerowitz Stories at Cannes saw L’OrÃ©alistas Sonam Kapoor, Araya A. Hargate, Andie MacDowell, Iris Berben, Heike Makatash and YouTuber EnjoyPhoenix, as well as Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige, Coco Rocha, Olya Kurylenko, Laetitia Casta, Isabelle Huppert, Karena Ng, Greta Gerwig, Barbara Meier and Molly Sims. Away from the red carpet, Eva Longoria promoted L’OrÃ©al Paris at a boutique meet-and-greet and surprised unwitting customers who didn’t expect a Hollywood star to serve them.
   Kapoor chose a custom pink gown from Elie Saab couture on her first red-carpet appearance for the French cosmetics’ giant, while ‘Champoo’â€”Hargateâ€”proudly displayed her five-month pregnancy in an Alexis Mabille autumnâ€“winter 2014â€“15 gown complemented with jewellery by Chopard. MacDowell chose Roberto Cavalli paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and also Chopard jewellery. Chastain went for Christian Dior couture springâ€“summer 2017, with shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewellery by Piaget. Casta wore a black Yves Saint Laurent autumnâ€“winter 2017â€“18 dress.
   Blige wore a dress by Reem Acra with jewellery by Avakian.
   L’OrÃ©al Paris said Kapoor’s look used True Match Illuminating Powder (in Icy Glow), Color Riche Nude Palette (pink), Color Riche lipstick (organza), Brow Artist Expert (ebony), Infallible Paint Blush Palette (amber) and Volume Million Lashes mascara.



Eva Longoria surprises shoppers at a L’Oréal boutique by Lucire

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, China, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, India, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

