Sonam Kapoor, Eva Longoria, Jourdan Dunn, Jenaye Noah light up the Cannes red carpet on day six

Monday’s screening of the Colin Farrell–Nicole Kidman starrer The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Festival de Cannes—the Cannes Film Festival—saw L’Oréalistas Sonam Kapoor, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Caroline Receveur, and blogger Kristina Bazan, as well as Kidman herself, Juliette Binoche, Jourdan Dunn, Sara Sampaio, Jenaye Noah, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Kapoor chose a gown from the Elie Saab couture range on her first red-carpet appearance for the French cosmetics’ giant, Longoria wore a Marchesa tulle dress (from its pre-autumn 2017 collection), MacDowell wore Roberto Cavalli with a Roger Vivier clutch. Kidman chose Calvin Klein by Appointment for her Cannes première, and Binoche wore Balmain. Dunn also chose Elie Saab, from the spring–summer 2017 couture range, with jewellery by de Grisogono. Sampaio wore Francesco Scognamiglio from his spring–summer 2017 couture collection, complemented by Avakian jewellery. Scott Thomas wore Schiaparelli, complemented by de Grisogono jewellery; Noah, whose shoes were by Giuseppe Zanotti, also chose de Grisogono for her jewellery.

































































