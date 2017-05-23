Sonam Kapoor, Eva Longoria, Jourdan Dunn, Jenaye Noah light up the Cannes red carpet on day six

While the Lâ€™OrÃ©alistas were out in force on day six of the Cannes Film Festival, they had plenty of rivals for the fans’ attention in Jourdan Dunn, Sara Sampaio, Jenaye Noah, and Kristin Scott Thomasby/May 23, 2017/15.32







Monday’s screening of the Colin Farrellâ€“Nicole Kidman starrer The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Festival de Cannesâ€”the Cannes Film Festivalâ€”saw L’OrÃ©alistas Sonam Kapoor, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Caroline Receveur, and blogger Kristina Bazan, as well as Kidman herself, Juliette Binoche, Jourdan Dunn, Sara Sampaio, Jenaye Noah, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Kapoor chose a gown from the Elie Saab couture range on her first red-carpet appearance for the French cosmetics’ giant, Longoria wore a Marchesa tulle dress (from its pre-autumn 2017 collection), MacDowell wore Roberto Cavalli with a Roger Vivier clutch. Kidman chose Calvin Klein by Appointment for her Cannes premiÃ¨re, and Binoche wore Balmain. Dunn also chose Elie Saab, from the springâ€“summer 2017 couture range, with jewellery by de Grisogono. Sampaio wore Francesco Scognamiglio from his springâ€“summer 2017 couture collection, complemented by Avakian jewellery. Scott Thomas wore Schiaparelli, complemented by de Grisogono jewellery; Noah, whose shoes were by Giuseppe Zanotti, also chose de Grisogono for her jewellery.

































































