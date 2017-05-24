Party time at the Festival de Cannes, day seven: Barbara Palvin, Elsa Hosk, Camila Morrone, Ming Xi, Rita Ora







Day seven at the Festival de Cannes saw the film festival commemorate its 70th anniversary, with celebrities gathering for a group photo, and Isabelle Huppert kicking off the ceremony by singing ‘Happy birthday’. That evening, the festival also paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist bombing that occurred the night before with a moment of silence at the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

Former Palme d’Or winners were on hand for the photo, including Jane Campion, still the only female director in 70 years to walk off with the top prize at Cannes.

An official dinner followed, and some celebrities did double-duty attending that and the annual de Grisogono party at the HÃ´tel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the Cap d’Antibes.

Day seven celebrities on the red carpet included Bianca Balti (in Alberta Ferretti; jewellery by de Grisogono), Rita Ora (in a nude Elie Saab spring 2017 haute couture floor-length dress; jewellery also by de Grisogono), Lily-Rose Depp (in a white Chanel gown), Elle Fanning (in Vivienne Westwood), Monica Bellucci (in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit), Bella Hadid (in Dior, with a thigh-high split), Julianne Moore (in Givenchy), Susan Sarandon (in Alberta Ferretti), Jessica Chastain (in Alexander McQueen), Fan Bing Bing (in Elie Saab), Natasha Poly, and Eva Herzigova (in Roberto Cavalli; jewellery by Chopard).

Balti’s fellow L’OrÃ©alistas Barbara Palvin, Natalia Cabezas, Guan Xiaotong (é—œæ›‰å½¤, a.k.a. Traey Miley), Patry JordÃ¡n, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Priscilla Alvarez SÃ¡nchez and Eva Longoria represented the French cosmetics’ brand as it celebrated its 20th anniversary at Cannes. Doutzen KrÅ“s joined Longoria and Palvin on the L’OrÃ©al Paris’s beach studio for more promotions. The company also issued a series of portraits and a video starring Palvin, showing make-up looks through the last seven decades.

Palvin’s red-carpet look featured L’OrÃ©al Paris’s True Match Illuminating Powder (in Icy Glow), two Matte Addiction lipsticks (in no. 633, Moka Chic, and 634, Greige Perfecto), Infallible Blush Paint Palette (in pink), Super Liner Perfect Slim (in Intense Black) and the Brow Artist (no. 106, Brunette).

At the HÃ´tel du Cap-Eden-Roc for the Love on the Rocks party, hosted by de Grisogono boss Fawaz Gruosi, were Elsa Hosk, Camila Morrone, Hailey Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, Dite Anata, Cindy Bruna, Rita Ora, Tomer Sisley, Natasha Poly, Amy Jackson, Ming Xi, Doina Ciobanu, Victoria Silvstedt, Chris Tucker, Tina Kunakey, Jenaye Noah, and Harvey Weinstein.















































