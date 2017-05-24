Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   in print   tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Party time at the Festival de Cannes, day seven: Barbara Palvin, Elsa Hosk, Camila Morrone, Ming Xi, Rita Ora


NEWS The Festival de Cannes celebrated its 70th anniversary on day seven, with events running from morning till night, while de Grisogono held its annual bash at the HÃ´tel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the Cap dâ€™Antibes
by Lucire staff/May 24, 2017/14.39




Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com; Venturelli

Day seven at the Festival de Cannes saw the film festival commemorate its 70th anniversary, with celebrities gathering for a group photo, and Isabelle Huppert kicking off the ceremony by singing ‘Happy birthday’. That evening, the festival also paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terrorist bombing that occurred the night before with a moment of silence at the steps of the Palais des Festivals.
   Former Palme d’Or winners were on hand for the photo, including Jane Campion, still the only female director in 70 years to walk off with the top prize at Cannes.
   An official dinner followed, and some celebrities did double-duty attending that and the annual de Grisogono party at the HÃ´tel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the Cap d’Antibes.
   Day seven celebrities on the red carpet included Bianca Balti (in Alberta Ferretti; jewellery by de Grisogono), Rita Ora (in a nude Elie Saab spring 2017 haute couture floor-length dress; jewellery also by de Grisogono), Lily-Rose Depp (in a white Chanel gown), Elle Fanning (in Vivienne Westwood), Monica Bellucci (in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit), Bella Hadid (in Dior, with a thigh-high split), Julianne Moore (in Givenchy), Susan Sarandon (in Alberta Ferretti), Jessica Chastain (in Alexander McQueen), Fan Bing Bing (in Elie Saab), Natasha Poly, and Eva Herzigova (in Roberto Cavalli; jewellery by Chopard).
   Balti’s fellow L’OrÃ©alistas Barbara Palvin, Natalia Cabezas, Guan Xiaotong (é—œæ›‰å½¤, a.k.a. Traey Miley), Patry JordÃ¡n, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Priscilla Alvarez SÃ¡nchez and Eva Longoria represented the French cosmetics’ brand as it celebrated its 20th anniversary at Cannes. Doutzen KrÅ“s joined Longoria and Palvin on the L’OrÃ©al Paris’s beach studio for more promotions. The company also issued a series of portraits and a video starring Palvin, showing make-up looks through the last seven decades.
   Palvin’s red-carpet look featured L’OrÃ©al Paris’s True Match Illuminating Powder (in Icy Glow), two Matte Addiction lipsticks (in no. 633, Moka Chic, and 634, Greige Perfecto), Infallible Blush Paint Palette (in pink), Super Liner Perfect Slim (in Intense Black) and the Brow Artist (no. 106, Brunette).
   At the HÃ´tel du Cap-Eden-Roc for the Love on the Rocks party, hosted by de Grisogono boss Fawaz Gruosi, were Elsa Hosk, Camila Morrone, Hailey Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, Dite Anata, Cindy Bruna, Rita Ora, Tomer Sisley, Natasha Poly, Amy Jackson, Ming Xi, Doina Ciobanu, Victoria Silvstedt, Chris Tucker, Tina Kunakey, Jenaye Noah, and Harvey Weinstein.
























Gareth Cattermole; Pascal Le Segretain; Antony Jones; Venturelli; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis; Gisele Schober;










Anita Dykes; Venturelli, Gisela Schober; Dominique Charriau



































Antony Jones; Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Barbara Palvin and 70 years

Barbara Palvin: 70 years of make-up by Lucire










Jonas Breslin

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
AmFAR Cannes gala raises $25 million: Katy Perry, ...
Aishwarya Rai, Karlie Kloss, Paris Hilton, Kendall...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Deepika Padukone, Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, Haile...
Fan Bingbing, Doutzen Kroes, Natalie Portman, Karl...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall ...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 36
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2017 by JY&A Media, a division of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow