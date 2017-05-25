Party time at the Festival de Cannes on day eight: Elsa Hosk, Irina Shayk, Eva Longoria, Doutzen KrÅ“s







You would be forgiven thinking there was a sense of dÃ©jÃ vu at day eight of the Cannes Film Festival, with Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell again. Adapted from the novel by Thomas P. Cullinan, a 1971 adaptation had starred Clint Eastwood, and is considered one of the actor’s best works.

Coppola’s version has had generally positive reviews at Cannes (The Independent was a detractor) but mixed ones in earlier previews.

Once again, it was red carpet-watching that earned more nods, as well as the L’OrÃ©al Paris Cinema Club party, which commemorates the French cosmetics’ brand’s 20th anniversary at the Festival de Cannes.

Swedish model Elsa Hosk wore Alberta Ferretti with jewellery by de Grisogono; and Hailey Baldwin wore Ralph & Russo with de Grisogono jewellery. Both ladies showed again that this year’s Cannes Film Festival is about how high the thigh split can go. Kidman chose Michael Kors, while Elle Fanning opted for Rodarte; Jasmine Tookes chose Georges Chakra.

L’OrÃ©alistas Emily Canham, Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Maria Borges, Paola Turani, Doutzen KrÅ“s, Ophelie Duvillard, Neelam Gill, Regina Todorenko, Stefanie Giesinger and Lena Meyer-Landrut represented the brand on one of its biggest days at Cannes.

At the L’OrÃ©al Paris do, Doutzen KrÅ“s, Eva Longoria, Maria Borges, Cindy Bruna, Irina Shayk, Neelam Gill, Alexina Graham, Bianca Balti and Lara Stone all appeared in Balmain, as the two companies celebrated an upcoming Balmain Paris Ã— Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris lipstick collection. Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, was in attendance at both the premiÃ¨re and the evening party.

